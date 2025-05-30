  1. Home
2025 May 30   14:35

shipbuilding

SANMAR's fully electric tug 'TRAPANANDA' begins delivery to SAAM Towage in Chile

Turkish shipbuilder SANMAR loaded its newly constructed fully electric tugboat, 'TRAPANANDA', onto a transport vessel in Tuzla, Türkiye, according to the company's release.

The tug is en route to Puerto Montt, Chile, where it will be delivered to SAAM Towage for operations serving the Chilean state-owned oil company, ENAP (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo).  

'TRAPANANDA' is the third fully electric tugboat that SANMAR has delivered to SAAM Towage, a leading towage services provider across the Americas.

The vessel is based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR ElectRA 2500SX design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

It measures 25.4 meters in length, with a beam of 12.86 meters and a draft of 5.6 meters.

Equipped with a battery capacity of 3,616 kWh, 'TRAPANANDA' delivers over 70 tonnes of bollard pull and can reach speeds up to 12.5 knots. The tug accommodates a crew of up to seven.

SANMAR has delivered eight ElectRA Series tugs to date, with six more currently under construction. The ElectRA Series is the result of SANMAR's collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd. and battery supplier Corvus Energy.  

Ali Gürün, Chairman of SANMAR, stated:  "This is another first for the ElectRA Series, which will soon be operating on three continents. We are delighted that major operators such as SAAM Towage share our vision of a sustainable tug and towage industry."  

SANMAR Shipyards is a Turkish shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of tugboats and workboats.

SAAM Towage is a provider of towage services in the Americas, operating a fleet of over 210 tugs across more than 90 ports in 13 countries.

