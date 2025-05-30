Corvus Energy to provide battery systems for BC Ferries' new fully electric vessels

Corvus Energy has been contracted to supply Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for four new fully electric-capable passenger car ferries being constructed by Damen Shipyards Group for BC Ferries, according to the company's release.

These vessels, part of the "Island Class," are scheduled for delivery by 2027 and will expand BC Ferries’ existing fleet of six hybrid diesel-electric ferries.

Each ferry will be equipped with a 2,034 kWh Corvus Orca ESS, totaling over 8 MWh across the four vessels.

The Orca system is noted for its high-performance specifications, including fast charging capabilities and patented safety features.

The new ferries are designed to operate on fully electric power, utilizing renewable shore power for battery charging.

They will serve routes between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island, each carrying up to 390 passengers and 47 vehicles.

Ed Hooper, Executive Director of Shipbuilding at BC Ferries, stated that the four electric ferries are expected to significantly reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions on two busy routes.

Tor-Gunnar Hovig, Head of Region-Americas at Corvus Energy, commented, “We are proud to continue our partnership with BC Ferries and Damen Shipyards in providing battery solutions for BC Ferries’ Island Class vessels. BC Ferries’ fully electric capable ferries will help to drive the transition to cleaner, greener ferry operations.”

Royal Van Der Leun, a Dutch integrator, will lead the electrical integration of the Corvus battery systems for these vessels.

Corvus Energy specializes in energy storage solutions for maritime applications. The company offers modular lithium-ion battery systems and hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems, with experience from over 1,300 projects worldwide. Corvus Energy's systems are installed on more than 50% of the world's vessels with zero-emission technology.

BC Ferries is a publicly funded company that operates ferry services along the coast of British Columbia, Canada. It is one of the largest ferry operators in the world, with a fleet that includes both traditional and hybrid-electric vessels.

Damen Shipyards Group operates 35 shipbuilding and repair yards globally, employing approximately 11,000 people. The company has delivered more than 7,000 vessels in over 100 countries.