  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Corvus Energy to provide battery systems for BC Ferries' new fully electric vessels

2025 May 30   15:12

shipbuilding

Corvus Energy to provide battery systems for BC Ferries' new fully electric vessels

Corvus Energy has been contracted to supply Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for four new fully electric-capable passenger car ferries being constructed by Damen Shipyards Group for BC Ferries, according to the company's release.

These vessels, part of the "Island Class," are scheduled for delivery by 2027 and will expand BC Ferries’ existing fleet of six hybrid diesel-electric ferries.  

Each ferry will be equipped with a 2,034 kWh Corvus Orca ESS, totaling over 8 MWh across the four vessels.

The Orca system is noted for its high-performance specifications, including fast charging capabilities and patented safety features.  

The new ferries are designed to operate on fully electric power, utilizing renewable shore power for battery charging.

They will serve routes between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island, each carrying up to 390 passengers and 47 vehicles.  

Ed Hooper, Executive Director of Shipbuilding at BC Ferries, stated that the four electric ferries are expected to significantly reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions on two busy routes.

Tor-Gunnar Hovig, Head of Region-Americas at Corvus Energy, commented, “We are proud to continue our partnership with BC Ferries and Damen Shipyards in providing battery solutions for BC Ferries’ Island Class vessels. BC Ferries’ fully electric capable ferries will help to drive the transition to cleaner, greener ferry operations.”  

Royal Van Der Leun, a Dutch integrator, will lead the electrical integration of the Corvus battery systems for these vessels. 

Corvus Energy specializes in energy storage solutions for maritime applications. The company offers modular lithium-ion battery systems and hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems, with experience from over 1,300 projects worldwide. Corvus Energy's systems are installed on more than 50% of the world's vessels with zero-emission technology.  

BC Ferries is a publicly funded company that operates ferry services along the coast of British Columbia, Canada. It is one of the largest ferry operators in the world, with a fleet that includes both traditional and hybrid-electric vessels.

Damen Shipyards Group operates 35 shipbuilding and repair yards globally, employing approximately 11,000 people. The company has delivered more than 7,000 vessels in over 100 countries.

Topics:

Damen

electric

BC Ferries

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Bureau Veritas grants type approval to BAR Technologies’ WindWings®

17:06

South Korea updates electric ship standards

16:45

DP World and VIMC Lines launch Mekong Express

16:15

CLI and Royal Bodewes partner on next-gen sustainable RB 8500 ship for Canada-Europe route

15:46

Saudi Ports Authority adds Evergreen’s ARPG service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to global network

14:35

SANMAR's fully electric tug 'TRAPANANDA' begins delivery to SAAM Towage in Chile

14:02

TUI Cruises' LNG-powered 'Mein Schiff Flow' launched by Fincantieri

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

13:12

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

12:21

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

11:06

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news