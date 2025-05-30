Saudi Ports Authority adds Evergreen’s ARPG service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to global network

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the integration of Evergreen Marine Corporation’s new shipping service, “ARPG,” at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, according to the company's release.

This development aims to enhance maritime connectivity between Saudi Arabia and key international markets, positioning the port more competitively for exporters, importers, and shipping agents.

The ARPG service connects King Abdulaziz Port with nine major ports, including Port Klang (Malaysia), Laem Chabang (Thailand), Vung Tau (Vietnam), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Yantian, Ningbo, and Shanghai (China), Umm Qasr (Iraq), and Jebel Ali (UAE).

The service offers a total capacity of 9,466 TEUs.

This initiative supports the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) by facilitating the efficient movement of exports and imports, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a global logistics hub bridging Asia, Europe, and Africa.

King Abdulaziz Port features 43 fully equipped berths, a cargo handling capacity of up to 105 million tons, specialized terminals, and modern infrastructure.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani): Mawani is the government entity responsible for overseeing, regulating, and developing Saudi Arabia’s port infrastructure.

Evergreen Marine Corporation is a Taiwan-based global shipping company specializing in container transport. It operates an extensive network of shipping routes connecting Asia, Europe, and the Americas.