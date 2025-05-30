CLI and Royal Bodewes partner on next-gen sustainable RB 8500 ship for Canada-Europe route

Royal Bodewes has signed a contract with CLI AG (CLI) for the construction of a new RB 8500 multipurpose cargo vessel, according to the company's release.

The vessel, developed to meet CLI’s logistic requirements, will operate on the shipping route between Canada, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The RB 8500 has a cargo capacity of approximately 8,500 deadweight tons and incorporates advanced environmental and fuel efficiency technologies.

The ship is designed to address growing demands for sustainable maritime transport across the transatlantic route.

A key feature of the RB 8500 is its compatibility with methanol fuel, enabled by a MAN main engine. The vessel will also be equipped with an Eco Flettner rotor sail to reduce CO2 emissions while maintaining high speed.

The ship will have two Liebherr cranes, each capable of lifting 80 tons, suitable for heavy-duty cargo handling. Construction will begin in October 2025 at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in Hoogezand, the Netherlands. Delivery is planned for summer 2026.

The RB 8500 is designed for high-speed service and aims to increase operational capacity, allowing at least one additional transatlantic voyage per year compared to the current vessel on this route, while offering environmental benefits and improved service reliability.

Royal Bodewes is a Dutch shipyard specializing in the construction of various types of vessels. The company focuses on producing high-quality ships incorporating modern technology with an emphasis on sustainability.

CLI AG is an international logistics company based in Hamburg, Germany.