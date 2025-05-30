  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World and VIMC Lines launch Mekong Express

2025 May 30   16:45

shipping

DP World and VIMC Lines launch Mekong Express

DP World, in partnership with VIMC Container Lines Joint Stock Company (VIMC Lines), has introduced a new domestic sea-river transport service named Mekong Express. The service links Can Tho (Cai Cui) and Cai Mep ports in southern Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The Mekong Express operates twice a week, reducing the transit time from 48 hours to 15 hours—a 70% improvement—by utilizing a combination of river and sea routes.

The new coastal route spans approximately 200 km, compared to the previous 367 km inland river journey, offering cargo owners a faster and more cost-effective transportation option.  

The inaugural voyage was marked by a ceremony attended by representatives from the UAE Embassy in Vietnam, local government officials from Can Tho City, and senior executives from both DP World and VIMC Lines.  

The service supports dry and cold chain logistics, capable of transporting several hundred TEUs per trip, including refrigerated containers.

Plans are underway to expand the route to include stops at Saigon Premier Container Terminal (SPCT), operated by DP World, and Saigon Hiep Phuoc Port, managed by the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).  

Sustainability is a key feature of the Mekong Express, which generates 60% less carbon emissions compared to road transport.

With integrated real-time cargo tracking and carbon monitoring, the partners expect to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2026.  

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, stated, “DP World is committed to building a seamless, integrated supply chain ecosystem in Vietnam. The Mekong Express responds to the demand for a more efficient and reliable service and supports economic development in southern Vietnam and beyond.”  

Dr. Le Quang Trung, Deputy CEO of VIMC and Chairman of Can Tho Port Joint Stock Company, added, “This collaboration enhances efficiency and reliability in Vietnam’s domestic logistics. We look forward to expanding international cooperation to strengthen supply chain resilience.”  

DP World currently operates the Saigon Premier Container Terminal with an annual capacity of 400,000 TEUs and maintains offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Haiphong, and Hanoi. 

DP World is a global port operator headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in container terminal operations, logistics, and maritime services. DP World operates more than 80 marine and inland terminals worldwide, serving as a key player in global trade facilitation. In Vietnam, DP World manages the Saigon Premier Container Terminal and provides freight forwarding services with offices in major cities.

VIMC Lines is a subsidiary of the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), a state-owned enterprise that operates ports and maritime logistics services across Vietnam.

Topics:

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Bureau Veritas grants type approval to BAR Technologies’ WindWings®

17:06

South Korea updates electric ship standards

16:15

CLI and Royal Bodewes partner on next-gen sustainable RB 8500 ship for Canada-Europe route

15:46

Saudi Ports Authority adds Evergreen’s ARPG service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to global network

15:12

Corvus Energy to provide battery systems for BC Ferries' new fully electric vessels

14:35

SANMAR's fully electric tug 'TRAPANANDA' begins delivery to SAAM Towage in Chile

14:02

TUI Cruises' LNG-powered 'Mein Schiff Flow' launched by Fincantieri

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

13:12

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

12:21

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

11:06

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news