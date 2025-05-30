DP World and VIMC Lines launch Mekong Express

DP World, in partnership with VIMC Container Lines Joint Stock Company (VIMC Lines), has introduced a new domestic sea-river transport service named Mekong Express. The service links Can Tho (Cai Cui) and Cai Mep ports in southern Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The Mekong Express operates twice a week, reducing the transit time from 48 hours to 15 hours—a 70% improvement—by utilizing a combination of river and sea routes.

The new coastal route spans approximately 200 km, compared to the previous 367 km inland river journey, offering cargo owners a faster and more cost-effective transportation option.

The inaugural voyage was marked by a ceremony attended by representatives from the UAE Embassy in Vietnam, local government officials from Can Tho City, and senior executives from both DP World and VIMC Lines.

The service supports dry and cold chain logistics, capable of transporting several hundred TEUs per trip, including refrigerated containers.

Plans are underway to expand the route to include stops at Saigon Premier Container Terminal (SPCT), operated by DP World, and Saigon Hiep Phuoc Port, managed by the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

Sustainability is a key feature of the Mekong Express, which generates 60% less carbon emissions compared to road transport.

With integrated real-time cargo tracking and carbon monitoring, the partners expect to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2026.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, stated, “DP World is committed to building a seamless, integrated supply chain ecosystem in Vietnam. The Mekong Express responds to the demand for a more efficient and reliable service and supports economic development in southern Vietnam and beyond.”

Dr. Le Quang Trung, Deputy CEO of VIMC and Chairman of Can Tho Port Joint Stock Company, added, “This collaboration enhances efficiency and reliability in Vietnam’s domestic logistics. We look forward to expanding international cooperation to strengthen supply chain resilience.”

DP World currently operates the Saigon Premier Container Terminal with an annual capacity of 400,000 TEUs and maintains offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Haiphong, and Hanoi.

DP World is a global port operator headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in container terminal operations, logistics, and maritime services. DP World operates more than 80 marine and inland terminals worldwide, serving as a key player in global trade facilitation. In Vietnam, DP World manages the Saigon Premier Container Terminal and provides freight forwarding services with offices in major cities.

VIMC Lines is a subsidiary of the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), a state-owned enterprise that operates ports and maritime logistics services across Vietnam.