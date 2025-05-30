  1. Home
2025 May 30   17:06

shipbuilding

South Korea updates electric ship standards

South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has announced a revision to its 'Electric Propulsion Vessel Standards', aimed at enhancing safety and expanding the adoption of newer electric propulsion technologies.  

Electric propulsion ships are gaining traction amid the tightening of global and domestic GHG regulations, the ministry noted in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Since the standards were first introduced in 2020, around 50 electric and hybrid ships have been launched in Korea.  

This latest update reflects emerging technologies and safety needs.

Key updates include the introduction of standards for vessels powered by fuel cells and mobile power sources.

Fire safety is also enhanced, requiring gas detectors and fire extinguishers in battery rooms to enable a swift response in emergencies.

The new rules mandate dual installation of core propulsion equipment, which means two separate sets of critical components, like electric motors or control systems, must be installed.

This redundancy ensures that if one system fails, the other can maintain propulsion, thereby improving reliability and reducing the risk of total system failure at sea. 

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is a South Korean government body responsible for overseeing maritime policies, fisheries management, and ocean development. It plays a key role in regulating shipping standards and promoting sustainable maritime technologies.

