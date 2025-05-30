Bureau Veritas grants type approval to BAR Technologies’ WindWings®

BAR Technologies’ 37.5-meter WindWings® system has received the Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from Bureau Veritas Group, according to the company's release.

This certification confirms the engineering standards, safety, and performance of the company’s wind propulsion technology.

Previously, WindWings® had obtained the TADC from DNV, making it one of the few wind propulsion solutions worldwide to receive approval from multiple International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) members.

The certification positions the WindWings® system as commercially ready and suitable for global fleet adoption.

The patented technology features a 3-element rigid wingsail that provides 2.5 times the lift of traditional sail systems and requires no external power.

According to BAR Technologies, the system can save on average 1.5 tonnes of fuel and reduce CO₂ emissions by 4.7 tonnes per day.

It is designed for both retrofit on existing vessels and integration into newbuild ships.

Union Maritime Ltd. is the first company to install BV-approved WindWings®, signaling a move towards wider use of wind propulsion in the maritime industry.

Yannis Calogeras, Marine Chief Executive at Bureau Veritas, commented, “This certification reflects not only the integrity of the technology but also our shared commitment to a more sustainable maritime future.”

BAR Technologies is a marine technology company specializing in wind propulsion systems designed to reduce emissions in shipping.

Bureau Veritas Group is an international classification society and certification organization that provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various industries, including maritime.