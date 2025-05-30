  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bureau Veritas grants type approval to BAR Technologies’ WindWings®

2025 May 30   18:00

shipbuilding

Bureau Veritas grants type approval to BAR Technologies’ WindWings®

BAR Technologies’ 37.5-meter WindWings® system has received the Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from Bureau Veritas Group, according to the company's release.

This certification confirms the engineering standards, safety, and performance of the company’s wind propulsion technology.  

Previously, WindWings® had obtained the TADC from DNV, making it one of the few wind propulsion solutions worldwide to receive approval from multiple International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) members.

The certification positions the WindWings® system as commercially ready and suitable for global fleet adoption.  

The patented technology features a 3-element rigid wingsail that provides 2.5 times the lift of traditional sail systems and requires no external power.

According to BAR Technologies, the system can save on average 1.5 tonnes of fuel and reduce CO₂ emissions by 4.7 tonnes per day.

It is designed for both retrofit on existing vessels and integration into newbuild ships.  

Union Maritime Ltd. is the first company to install BV-approved WindWings®, signaling a move towards wider use of wind propulsion in the maritime industry.  

Yannis Calogeras, Marine Chief Executive at Bureau Veritas, commented, “This certification reflects not only the integrity of the technology but also our shared commitment to a more sustainable maritime future.”

BAR Technologies is a marine technology company specializing in wind propulsion systems designed to reduce emissions in shipping.

Bureau Veritas Group is an international classification society and certification organization that provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various industries, including maritime.

Topics:

Bureau Veritas

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:06

South Korea updates electric ship standards

16:45

DP World and VIMC Lines launch Mekong Express

16:15

CLI and Royal Bodewes partner on next-gen sustainable RB 8500 ship for Canada-Europe route

15:46

Saudi Ports Authority adds Evergreen’s ARPG service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to global network

15:12

Corvus Energy to provide battery systems for BC Ferries' new fully electric vessels

14:35

SANMAR's fully electric tug 'TRAPANANDA' begins delivery to SAAM Towage in Chile

14:02

TUI Cruises' LNG-powered 'Mein Schiff Flow' launched by Fincantieri

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

13:12

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

12:21

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

11:06

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news