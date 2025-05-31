  1. Home
2025 May 31   10:04

alternative fuels

Klaipėda Port plans to produce green hydrogen for vessels

Klaipėda Port is moving toward its goal of becoming the first in Lithuania and the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen for vessels, various types of port equipment, and private transportation. Construction works will begin soon – a construction permit has been received, the Port Authority said.

“Klaipėda Port has set an ambitious goal – to become the first in Lithuania and the Baltic region operating a green hydrogen production station. Being the first means stepping into uncharted territory. That is not always easy, but it is undoubtedly worth it. By choosing the green path, Klaipėda Port demonstrates its commitment to the European Union’s and Lithuania’s obligations and is taking bold steps forward: next year, we plan to start producing green hydrogen, and a green hydrogen-powered vessel is already being built,” says Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

The construction tender procedure announced by the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority is nearly finished. Construction works are planned to start in June. A specialized site will be developed, with new engineering networks built or existing ones reconstructed (electricity, water supply, domestic and stormwater drainage, hydrogen pipelines, communication lines).

The hydrogen plant will be installed in a standard 40-foot sea container. The planned electricity demand for the hydrogen production equipment in Klaipėda Port is 2.25 MW. The infrastructure will be adapted to supply hydrogen to vessels as well as to vehicles, trucks, and buses.

The station is expected to produce 127 tons of hydrogen annually. Alongside preparations for production, plans are underway for how this fuel will be utilized.

Last year, Klaipėda State Seaport Authority signed a memorandum with the Klaipėda Port stevedoring company “Bega.” According to the agreement, the parties committed to explore the use of green hydrogen in equipment operating within the terminal.

At the end of last year, a cooperation agreement was also signed with LTG Group, committing to explore the use of green hydrogen in railway transport, participate in EU-funded projects, and pool resources and expertise to develop a green hydrogen supply chain.

The project is being implemented under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan “Next Generation Lithuania,” funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery and resilience facility. The total estimated cost of the hydrogen production and refueling station project is approximately €12 million, with around €6 million financed by EU funds.

hydrogen

