NOV secures contract to supply innovative CO₂ transfer solution for Project Greensand

NOV’s APL group says it has received the contract award to provide an innovative CO₂ Offshore Injection System for Project Greensand offshore Denmark. Project Greensand is an ambitious initiative led by INEOS Energy to establish a comprehensive carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain offshore Denmark by early 2026, when it is expected to become the first CO2 storage facility in the EU.

This pioneering large-scale project seeks to safely transport CO2 from emitters via vessels and permanently store it in depleted reservoirs in the Danish North Sea. By 2040, the project aims to store 250 million tonnes of CO2 annually, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Under the engineering, procurement, and construction contract from INEOS and its partners, APL will supply the Offshore Injection System, which enables the direct injection of CO2 from transport vessels into the reservoir.

“CCS is going to play a vital role in the energy transition, and with Greensand becoming the first CO2 storage facility in the EU, we take a giant and important step toward large-scale storage of CO2 from European emitters,” said Kurt Jager Lykke, Head of Project Greensand in INEOS Energy. “Effective and safe transportation and transfer of CO2 will be crucial. Therefore, we are happy to enter into a partnership with APL on the delivery of the Offshore Injection System for Greensand.”

By leveraging our extensive expertise in shuttle operations, riser connection/disconnection, and gas and fluid transfer, APL is entering a new market with this innovative CO2 transfer solution. This project is among the first applications of our technology for offshore CO2 injection.

With more than 30 years of experience in subsea and offshore operations, APL’s Offshore Injection System is a proven technology, ensuring reliability in one of the first full-scale CO2 storage facilities in the European Union.