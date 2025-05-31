  1. Home
2025 May 31   14:12

LNG

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 receives non-FTA export authorization

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra says that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a permit to the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project to allow the export of up to approximately 13.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of U.S.-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. The non-FTA permit, which is the first issued since the completion of the DOE's most recent public interest study, is a major regulatory milestone for the proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, which could be a part of helping to narrow the U.S. trade deficit, support the energy security goals of U.S. allies across the globe and strengthen the U.S. economy.

"Today's regulatory approval marks another milestone for the proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project, as we make steady progress towards reaching a final investment decision," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "The project can be a key contributor to further establishing the U.S. as a leader in global energy markets, supporting U.S. trade goals and providing economic opportunity at the local, state and national levels in the U.S."

The Phase 2 project is competitively positioned and is under active marketing and development. The project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in September 2023 and is expected to include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which would increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1, which is currently under construction, to up to approximately 26 Mtpa. Future phases are also in the early development stage.

In June 2024, Sempra Infrastructure and a subsidiary of Aramco signed a non-binding heads of agreement contemplating both a long-term LNG offtake agreement and an equity investment in the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project. In July 2024, Sempra Infrastructure announced that Bechtel had been selected for a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and consists of trains 1 and 2, as well as two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities. Construction of the project continues to progress, and the expected commercial operation dates for train 1 and train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The development of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building, operating and investing in modern energy infrastructure, such as LNG, energy networks and low-carbon solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers to safe and reliable energy and advancing energy security. Sempra Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company.

