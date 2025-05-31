Freightliner boosts booking speed and accuracy with automation from Tideworks and decisions

Tideworks Technology Inc. (Tideworks), a leading provider of full-service terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced the successful deployment of an advanced integration with Freightliner Ltd. (Freightliner), the UK’s largest maritime intermodal logistics operator. The integration enhances planning workflows, reducing manual processes and improving planning consistency, speed and accuracy across Freightliner’s UK terminals, supporting scalable growth and better asset utilization.

The integration connects Freightliner’s existing use of Tideworks’ Intermodal Pro® (IPRO) intermodal rail TOS with Decisions, a third-party, low-code automation platform engineered for AI-enhanced decision making, to enable intelligent, rule-based automation of rail booking and planning across Freightliner’s network of UK terminals.

“This integration marks a great step forward in Freightliner’s digital evolution,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks Technology. “By streamlining complex rail bookings with intelligent automation, we’re helping Freightliner reduce planning time, improve data accuracy and increase terminal throughput. As a strategic technology partner, we’re focused on delivering scalable, future-ready solutions that empower our customers to operate more efficiently and make faster, data-driven decisions.”

The deployment also leverages Tideworks’ Business Rules Engine and enhanced Planning API to send planning data to Decisions. The integration then applies terminal-specific rule sets to automate booking assignments to virtual railcars, streamlining previous manual processes. It also enhances system communication and improves data accuracy across Freightliner’s network.

“Our team worked closely with Tideworks to roll out this integration across our network of UK terminals, and we’ve already seen improvements in planning speed and consistency,” said Chris Cavanagh, terminal systems manager at Freightliner Ltd. “We see Tideworks as a strategic partner in our modernization efforts and look forward to continued collaboration to adopt emerging technologies that improve planning workflows and operational performance.”

Freightliner has partnered with Tideworks since 2008. This new project with Decisions highlights the increasing demand for adaptable, integration-ready systems in rail logistics. The integration rolled out across Freightliner’s UK terminals in 2024. With cloud-capable infrastructure, evolving data tools and support for API-based integration, the implementation reflects Tideworks’ focus on building scalable digital foundations to support long-term operational goals.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks Technology, Inc. is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal rail terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service.

About Freightliner Ltd.

Freightliner is the UK’s largest maritime intermodal logistics operator, providing container transportation from all major deep-sea ports to a national network of inland terminals. The company is also a leading heavy haul rail freight operator, offering efficient, sustainable logistics solutions across the UK rail network. Through the unique combination of our own rail, terminals and road assets, our intermodal logistics is the only true end-to-end logistics solution in the UK making us the one and only logistics provider you’ll ever need.