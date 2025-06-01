  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Gulf Navigation Holding and Brooge Energy sign AED 3.2 billion acquisition agreement

2025 June 1   10:16

shipping

Gulf Navigation Holding and Brooge Energy sign AED 3.2 billion acquisition agreement

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GULFNAV”), a leading maritime and shipping company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, and Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge”), a Leading crude oil, fuel oil and refined fuel products storage company Listed on NASDAQ, held a signing ceremony at Brooge’s headquarters in Dubai to formalize the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) in accordance with the acquisition structure that was previously approved by GULFNAV’s shareholders in the general assembly meeting dated 13 March 2025, marking a key milestone in the AED 3.2 billion strategic acquisition, GULFNAV said in its news release.

This agreement finalizes GULFNAV’s acquisition of the assets and subsidiaries of Brooge, including Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE, and BPGIC Phase 3 Limited.

Signing the agreement reflects the continued commitment of both companies to transform the regional midstream oil and gas landscape. This transaction reinforces GULFNAV’s strategy to become an integrated energy logistics powerhouse by significantly expanding its storage, terminal, and related infrastructure capabilities.

The acquisition, involves a settlement structure comprising cash, newly issued shares, and Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCBs). This includes:

• Issuance of 358.8 million new shares to Brooge at AED 1.25 per share, subject to a one-year lock-up.
• AED 2.336 billion in MCBs issued to Brooge, convertible at AED 1.25 per share.
• AED 500 million in MCBs exclusively offered to GULFNAV’s existing shareholders at AED 1.10 per share.
• A cash component of AED 460 million.

Brooge was founded in 2013, and today it is one of the most technologically advanced companies in the crude oil storage services sector, as the Company’s facilities and terminals use advanced technologies consistent with the best international standards. Brooge has strengthened its investments and presence in the Emirate of Fujairah being an important hub in oil storage and exporting.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen GULFNAV’s market position and boost its operational efficiency and competitive edge. It will also diversify the Company’s revenue streams and deepen relationships with key strategic partners in the energy sector, positioning GULFNAV to capitalize on future growth opportunities across local and regional markets. Through this strategic expansion, the Company aims to enhance financial performance and deliver greater returns to its shareholders.

Following the signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, both parties will work closely to fulfill the remaining conditions required to complete the transaction, including securing final regulatory approvals, satisfying all contractual and legal completion terms, and executing the necessary corporate actions. As part of this process, GULFNAV will implement a capital increase, issue new shares to Brooge Energy Limited, and initiate a structured capital raising initiative through the issuance of Mandatory Convertible Bonds (MCBs). Upon completion, the focus will shift to operational integration to ensure a smooth transition and to unlock synergies across both organizations. All final conditions of the deal are expected to be completed before the end of the third  quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Trussbridge Advisory (DIFC) Limited acted as exclusive financial advisor to GULFNAV on the transaction. Pinsent Masons LLP acted as the lead counsel, while Ibrahim & Partners advised on structuring and regulatory matters of the transaction.

About Gulf Navigation Holding:
Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GULFNAV”) is a fully integrated and synergized organization with a multifunctional business. It is the only maritime and shipping company listed in the Dubai Financial Market since February 2007 under the symbol “GULFNAV”. The Company is headquartered in Dubai, with branch offices inside the ports of Fujairah and Khorfakkan, along with an overseas office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Company has a fleet of chemical tankers, livestock transport vessels, well stimulation vessels, operation support vessels, marine services, and ship repair operations.  As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company accredited by Bureau Veritas, GULFNAV is committed to adhering to the requirements of the international safety management code for the safe operations of vessels, pollution prevention and environmental control, including compliance with all the applicable international laws, regulations and requirements. GULFNAV constantly works to upgrade its operations and provide high-quality services to local and international markets.

About Brooge Energy Limited:
Brooge Energy Limited, ("Brooge") (NASDAQ: BROG) is a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider which is engaged in Clean Petroleum Products and Biofuels and Crude Oil storage and related services. Brooge conducts the business and operations through its subsidiary BPGIC FZE. BPGIC FZE is strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz at the Port of Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE. Its business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low product losses.  

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:46

Celebrity Cruises invests over $250M to modernize its Solstice series ships

14:13

Major cement terminal at Port of Liverpool to support UK construction growth

12:01

ADNOC Drilling partners with SLB in their Kuwait and Oman land drilling rigs business

11:09

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches a pilot scheme with electric hydrofoil vessel

2025 May 31

15:02

Freightliner boosts booking speed and accuracy with automation from Tideworks and decisions

14:12

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 receives non-FTA export authorization

11:56

NOV secures contract to supply innovative CO₂ transfer solution for Project Greensand

10:04

Klaipėda Port plans to produce green hydrogen for vessels

2025 May 30

18:00

Bureau Veritas grants type approval to BAR Technologies’ WindWings®

17:06

South Korea updates electric ship standards

16:45

DP World and VIMC Lines launch Mekong Express

16:15

CLI and Royal Bodewes partner on next-gen sustainable RB 8500 ship for Canada-Europe route

15:46

Saudi Ports Authority adds Evergreen’s ARPG service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to global network

15:12

Corvus Energy to provide battery systems for BC Ferries' new fully electric vessels

14:35

SANMAR's fully electric tug 'TRAPANANDA' begins delivery to SAAM Towage in Chile

14:02

TUI Cruises' LNG-powered 'Mein Schiff Flow' launched by Fincantieri

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

13:12

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

12:21

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

11:06

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news