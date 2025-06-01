Major cement terminal at Port of Liverpool to support UK construction growth

The £35 million redevelopment by Medcem aims to support lower-carbon building

A new cement import facility in North-west England is set to play a pivotal role in UK construction sector growth and help to reduce carbon emissions. The partnership between Peel Ports Group and Medcem will create a deep-water terminal at the former P&O site at Gladstone Dock, Liverpool, Peel Ports Group said.

This investment comes at a critical time for the UK construction sector, which is experiencing a resurgence in activity.

In particular, the government's commitment to building 1.5 million homes by the end of the current parliament underscores the need for reliable and sustainable construction materials.

Enver Celikbas, Business Development and Investments Director at Medcem said: “This new terminal significantly strengthens our presence in the UK market, consolidating our position as the leading provider of low-carbon cement and cementitious materials in Europe. The logistical advantages of Liverpool allow us to enhance our ability to accommodate large vessels and product handling. This strengthens our supply chain, ensuring a more efficient and reliable service for our clients across the region. We are also proud to partner with a leading name in the maritime industry, Peel Ports, that shares our dedication to sustainability.”

Andrew Martin, Group Development Director, Peel Ports Group, said: “Logistics and construction are deeply interconnected, and by creating smarter, more sustainable import hubs like this one, we can help building firms secure the materials they need. Modern ports like ours do far more than handle cargo over the quayside. We offer processing and storage facilities that streamline construction logistics, reduce road freight, and accelerate delivery timelines. This project reinforces Liverpool’s role as a base for investment that can drive regional, national and international growth, while opening up new employment opportunities and creating for a sustainable future for the City Region.”

Construction work on the terminal is scheduled to begin in May 2025, with completion anticipated by mid-2026. The initial phase will feature four silos with a combined storage capacity of 45,000 tonnes, designed to handle cement and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

SCMs, like fly ash and granulated blast furnace slag, are key components in producing low-carbon concrete, reducing reliance on traditional Portland cement and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. By facilitating the use of these materials, the terminal supports the transition to greener building practices.

The 5.75-acre site allows for future expansion and increased storage capacity in subsequent phases.