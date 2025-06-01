  1. Home
2025 June 1   15:46

shipping

Celebrity Cruises invests over $250M to modernize its Solstice series ships

Celebrity Cruises is making its classic Solstice Series ships new again. The brand is investing more than $250 million to modernize these best-in-class ships, starting with Celebrity Solstice in 2026. Guests can look forward to eight new experiences, including four new-to-sea spaces, and many redesigned favorites which elevate everything that makes these ships unforgettable. Bold, bow to stern innovations include reinvented outdoor escapes with enhanced views, new restaurants and entertainment designed to create moments of connection with loved ones, as well as a redesigned stay with all new stateroom categories and ship-wide stateroom upgrades.

Celebrity Solstice will be the first of the Solstice Series ships to be made new again, welcoming guests for reimagined vacation experiences starting in March 2026. Extraordinary itineraries will take guests around the world – from the breathtaking nature of Alaska, the serene beaches of Hawaii and Fiji, to the best of Southeast Asia. Plus, guests will have the opportunity to sail 110-nights through more than 55 unrepeated ports on The Grand Voyage from September to December 2026. On board, endless new experiences from morning to night will make the journey just as exciting as the destinations. Plus, all 1,479 staterooms on Celebrity Solstice are getting an upgrade, offering more ways to feel at home when miles away at sea.

"Our Solstice Series ships represent the best of classic cruising, and now we're elevating this vacation experience even further by adding brand new experiences and enhancements at every turn," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Guests will enjoy more ways to explore and restore, all while staying true to what made our guests fall in love with these ships in the first place."

Bow to stern enhancements also include a design refresh to many more venues: Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, Blu – exclusive to AquaClass guests, Luminae – exclusive to guests of The Retreat, the Fitness Center, and Camp at Sea.

Guests will enjoy all of these enhancements on Celebrity Solstice vacations starting in March 2026 with unforgettable Asia and Australia itineraries, followed by summer sailings in Alaska. In September 2026, Celebrity Solstice will also bring guests on a once-in-a-lifetime, 110-night Grand Voyage from Canada to Southeast Asia, providing the ultimate way for guests to indulge their sense of wanderlust, all while enjoying the award-winning service and amenities that Celebrity is famous for.

About Celebrity Cruises 
Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel® arriving Fall 2025.

