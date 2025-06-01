  1. Home
2025 June 1   11:09

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches a pilot scheme with electric hydrofoil vessel

A distinctive new vessel has recently made its debut in the port of Rotterdam: the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s fully electric hydrofoil patrol vessel. The vessel forms part of a pilot scheme for the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s fleet renewal programme, the port authority said. 

The new hydrofoil patrol vessel, the Artemis EF-12 Workboat, may appear futuristic, but from this week, you might catch a glimpse of it on the waters of the Nieuwe Maas. The vessel has been named RPA ZERO, a reference to its zero emissions capability. As the vessel accelerates, the hull of a hydrofoil lifts clear of the water, reducing drag and wave impact while increasing energy efficiency.

Fleet renewal
Over the next 12 years, the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s vessels will reach the end of their technical service life. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is seizing this opportunity to renew its entire fleet, enhance sustainability and standardise and simplify maintenance processes. This pilot will assess the suitability of a hydrofoil vessel for the Harbour Master’s Division’s tasks.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority’s executive board has expressed its ambition to make the new fleet as emission-free as possible, thereby contributing to a more sustainable port. It is paramount that the new vessels are fit for purpose. Therefore, they must be deployable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure a clean, safe and efficient port.

Rapid response is crucial 
Herman Verweij, Manager of Maritime and Environmental Safety at the Harbour Master’s Division, explains: ‘We aim to be the smartest port, increasingly using modern tools in our enforcement and monitoring tasks. We also want to be the most sustainable port, but in case of incidents, we must be able to respond rapidly on the water.’

With this fully electric vessel from Artemis Technologies, the Port of Rotterdam Authority aims to evaluate its potential benefits. Verweij: ‘Consider the minimal impact of wave action and the exceptional stability, even in rough waters. We are therefore enthusiastic about exploring whether and how electric hydrofoils can complement our range of deployable resources.’

Assessing opportunities and risks 
The pilot scheme will run until November 2025. In the coming months, tests will be conducted to assess the applications, opportunities and risks of hydrofoil vessels within the fleet. The Fleet Renewal and Sustainability Programme team, alongside the crew and asset managers, will evaluate sailing behaviour, vessel reliability, the benefits and challenges of electric power and charging, as well as the vessel’s suitability for the Harbour Master’s Division’s tasks.

Collaboration with Artemis Technologies
For the pilot scheme, the Port of Rotterdam Authority is leasing a vessel from Artemis Technologies. The collaboration will demonstrate the reliability and adaptability of its hydrofoil vessels.  ‘Collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how our Artemis EF-12 Workboat can contribute to decarbonising port operations’, says Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies. ‘We are glad to be supporting one of the most integral ports in all of Europe with its efforts to achieve the ambitious sustainability goals it has set, whilst maintaining the highest of safety and efficiency standards.’

About the Harbour Master’s Division
Every year, 28,000 sea-going vessels and 91,000 inland vessels call on the port of Rotterdam. The Harbour Master’s Division ensures safe, smooth, sustainable and secure handling of shipping in the port of Rotterdam. Due to its public task, the Harbour Master’s Division has a special position within the Port of Rotterdam Authority. Harbour Master René de Vries heads the division.

