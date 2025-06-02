  1. Home
2025 June 2   09:41

shipbuilding

RensenDriessen enters deep-sea market with two LNG tankers built in China

RensenDriessen Shipbuilding & Shipbrokers has announced its entry into the deep-sea shipping segment through the brokerage of two 20,000m³ sea-going LNG tankers, according to the company's release.

The dual-fuel vessels, fully compliant with IMO Tier III standards, will be constructed at a selected Chinese shipyard and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.  

Each vessel will measure 160 meters in length and 25 meters in width, with a designed service speed of 15.5 knots.

They will be equipped with WINGD LNG dual-fuel engines and iCER emissions reduction technology to enhance fuel flexibility and environmental performance.  

RensenDriessen emphasizes its proficiency in matching vessels to suitable shipyards, noting that not all yards possess the technical capacity to handle specialized cargo systems inherent in LNG tankers. With access to over 50 shipyards across China, the company is well-positioned to broker complex or specialized tonnage.  

"This is more than just a transaction. It's a next step in our development as a brokerage partner with a European heart and global reach," said Wim Driessen, Managing Partner at RensenDriessen. "We have a solid track record in building vessels in China and know how to align each project with the most suitable yard. By entering the short-sea and deep-sea markets with a proven business model, we're opening up new opportunities for shipowners who want to combine affordability with quality and flexibility."  

The vessels are being built for a Northern European owner focused on LNG transport and distribution. Steel cutting for the first vessel is scheduled in two weeks, with delivery expected in April 2027. The second vessel's steel cutting will follow in approximately four months, with delivery set for September 2027.

Upon completion, the tankers will operate in both Asian and European waters.

Additionally, RensenDriessen has an LCO₂ tanker on order in China, intended for deployment in Northwest Europe for the export of captured CO₂. 

RensenDriessen is a Dutch company specializing in the design, construction, and brokerage of inland and sea-going vessels.

