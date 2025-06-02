Hong Kong Marine Department issues speed restrictions for vessels in restricted areas

The Hong Kong Marine Department issued Notice No. 109/2025, reminding vessel operators of speed restrictions in specified zones, as outlined in the Merchant Shipping (Local Vessels) (General) Regulation (Cap. 548F) and the Shipping and Port Control Regulations (Cap. 313A).

The regulations stipulate a maximum speed of 5 knots between 8 a.m. and 12 midnight in the following areas:

From July 1 to September 15 (inclusive), and on any Saturday or public holiday: Tolo Harbour: Plover Cove (T1), Sha Tin Hoi (T2), Ko Tong Hau (T3), Three Fathoms Cove (T4), Wu Kai Sha (T5), Sam Mun Tsai (T6). Port Shelter & Rocky Harbour: Tai She Wan (K1), Tsam Chuk Wan (K2), East Kiu Tsui Chau (K4), West Kau Sai Chau (K5), South Kau Sai Chau (K6), Bluff Island (K7), Clear Water Bay (K8), Sor Sze Mun (K9), Ma Tau Wan (K10), High Island (K11), Yeung Chau (K12).

From April 1 to October 31 (inclusive), and on any Saturday or public holiday: Hong Kong Island South: To Tei Wan (A1), Tai Tam Harbour (A2), Stanley Bay (A3), Chung Hom Wan (A4), South Bay (A5), Deep Water Bay (A6), Tai Tam Bay (A10), Repulse Bay (A11). Lamma Island: Luk Chau Wan (A7), Sham Wan (A8). Cheung Chau: Tung Wan (A9). Lantau Island: Discovery Bay (L1).

All days of the year: Port Shelter and Rocky Harbour: Hebe Haven (Pak Sha Wan) (K3).

Vessel operators, especially those of large or powerful vessels, are advised to navigate carefully to minimize wake wash near swimming beaches and fish culture zones. In narrow channels like Fat Tong Mun (Tung Lung Chau), speeds should generally not exceed 5 knots.

Marine Department of the Hong Kong is a government agency responsible for ensuring the safety and environmental protection of Hong Kong's port and waters. Its duties include monitoring shipping traffic, maintaining navigational aids, conducting marine accident investigations, and enforcing maritime regulations.