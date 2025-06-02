Mitsui O.S.K. Lines delivers dual-fuel methanol carrier Kohzan Maru VII for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the delivery of the Kohzan Maru VII, a newly constructed methanol dual-fuel carrier, on May 30.

The vessel was built at HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (President: H.K. Kim) in Ulsan, South Korea.

The Kohzan Maru VII will operate under a long-term charter agreement between MOL and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., with the vessel owned by Eifuku Kaiun Co., Ltd.

A naming ceremony was held on May 23 at HD Hyundai Mipo, where MGC Chairman Masashi Fujii officially named the vessel "Kohzan Maru VII."

This marks the first methanol dual-fuel ocean-going vessel to be chartered long-term by a Japanese company.

Building upon the legacy of the original Kohzan Maru introduced in 1983, the Kohzan Maru VII is designed to transport methanol and utilize it as marine fuel. The vessel will carry methanol produced from renewable resources by MGC.

MOL has set a target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as outlined in its "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2." The company aims to have 90 LNG/methanol-fueled vessels in service by 2030. Currently, MOL operates a fleet of 19 methanol carriers, eight of which are methanol dual-fuel vessels, including the Kohzan Maru VII.

Specifications of the Kohzan Maru VII:

-Deadweight tonnage: 47,960 tons

-Main engine: Hyundai-MAN B&W 6G50ME-C9.6-LGIM-EGRBP

This delivery follows the basic agreement signed on May 19, 2023, between MOL and MGC for the long-term charter of the newbuilding dual-fuel methanol carrier.

MOL is a major Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo. Founded in 1884, it operates one of the world's largest fleets, including bulk carriers, LNG carriers, and container ships.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC) is a Japanese chemical company specializing in the production of methanol and other chemical products.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) is a South Korean shipbuilding company located in Ulsan. It specializes in constructing medium-sized vessels, including tankers and carriers.