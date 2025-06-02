Swedish Government tightens oversight of foreign vessels to combat shadow fleet

On May 31, 2025, the Swedish government announced a new regulation aimed at strengthening the monitoring of foreign vessels by requiring insurance information disclosure, according to Regeringskansliet's release.

The regulation is set to take effect on July 1, 2025. Sweden has been proactive in addressing issues related to the so-called "shadow fleet."

The newly adopted regulation empowers the Swedish Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) and the Swedish Maritime Administration (Sjöfartsverket) to collect insurance details from all vessels transiting Swedish territorial waters or the exclusive economic zone, not limited to those docking at Swedish ports.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated, "This underscores Sweden's clear presence in the Baltic Sea, which in itself has a deterrent effect. It also provides Sweden and our allies with important information about vessels that can serve as a basis for sanction listings of more ships in the shadow fleet. We are witnessing increasingly problematic incidents in the Baltic Sea, and this requires us not only to hope for the best but also to plan for the worst."

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer added, "We are now increasing surveillance in the Baltic Sea. The shadow fleet circumvents international regulations and threatens security. It is absolutely crucial that more vessels are scrutinized."

Swedish Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) is a civil authority under the Ministry of Justice, responsible for maritime surveillance, environmental protection, and law enforcement in Swedish waters.

Swedish Maritime Administration (Sjöfartsverket) is a government agency tasked with ensuring safe and efficient navigation in Swedish waters, including responsibilities such as pilotage, hydrographic surveying, and maritime traffic information.