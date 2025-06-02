  1. Home
2025 June 2   11:52

shipbuilding

Brunvoll secures record contract for 45 thrusters with Samsung Heavy Industries

Norwegian marine propulsion company Brunvoll has signed a contract with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to deliver thruster and control system packages for nine DP2 shuttle tankers, according to the company's release.

The vessels are owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. and will be placed on long-term bareboat charter to Transpetro, a logistics subsidiary of Petrobras.  

The order includes a total of 45 thrusters, comprising three retractable azimuth thrusters and two tunnel thrusters per vessel. Each vessel will also be equipped with Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system (BruCon PTC) and Condition Monitoring System (BruCon CMS).

This contract represents the largest in Brunvoll’s history in terms of both scope and value.  

Kåre Øyvind Vassdal, CEO of Brunvoll Group, stated: “It is no secret that contracts like these are highly attractive to all major suppliers of propulsion and manoeuvring thrusters. That makes it all the more rewarding when we succeed by delivering the best solutions for our customers.  Contracts of this magnitude are of great value to a company like Brunvoll, as they will contribute significantly to ensuring full utilisation of our factories in the years ahead, and our after-sales department is ready to assist throughout the vessels' lifetime. I would like to thank everyone at Brunvoll for the dedication they show every day, helping us remain competitive in every possible way.”  

Anders Ulvestad, Senior Bid & Sales Manager at Brunvoll, added: “This contract is a result of Brunvoll’s long-term commitment to delivering quality products and services. We are proud of our ever-growing market share within the shuttle tanker market. These are large vessels operating under challenging conditions far from shore, with demanding requirements for operability and precision. Shuttle tankers are a critical part of the infrastructure supporting the global crude oil supply chain, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of oil from offshore production sites to onshore facilities. Reliability and performance are non-negotiable—and that’s where Brunvoll excels.  As a sign of our gratitude, we would like to thank Samsung, Tsakos, and Transpetro for the trust they have placed in Brunvoll by awarding us our largest order to date. We also extend our appreciation to Brunvoll’s Sales and Service representatives in the respective countries: Tachyon Corporation in South Korea, Alpha Marine in Greece, and Macnor in Brazil.” 

Brunvoll AS is a Norwegian company specializing in the design and manufacture of propulsion and maneuvering systems for marine vessels. Founded in 1912, Brunvoll offers a range of products including azimuth thrusters, tunnel thrusters, and control systems.  

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company, part of the Samsung Group.

