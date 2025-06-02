  1. Home
2025 June 2   12:39

shipping

Sea-Intelligence reports 1.7% monthly increase in global liner schedule reliability for April 2025

Sea-Intelligence has released issue 165 of its Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, presenting schedule reliability data up to April 2025.

The report, covering 34 trade lanes and over 60 carriers, highlights a 1.7 percentage point month-over-month increase in global schedule reliability to 58.7%, the highest since November 2023.

Year-over-year, April's reliability improved by 6.5 percentage points.  

Among the top 13 carriers, Maersk led with a schedule reliability of 73.4%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 72.3% and MSC at 60.7%.  

The report introduces a new methodology for measuring alliance performance due to incomplete data for new alliances in February 2025.

This includes “All arrivals,” counting both origin and destination calls, and “Trade arrivals,” counting only destination calls.  

In March and April 2025, the Gemini Cooperation alliance recorded 90.7% schedule reliability for all arrivals and 87.0% for trade arrivals.

MSC registered 69.8% (all arrivals) and 77.3% (trade arrivals), while Premier Alliance posted 53.0% and 51.3%, respectively.

Among outgoing alliances, Ocean Alliance scored 51.1%, THE Alliance 49.8%, and 2M 33.5%, with no difference between all and trade arrivals.  

The full rollout of new alliances is expected in July 2025, after which their performance can be fully assessed. 

Sea-Intelligence is a maritime research and consulting firm specializing in container shipping and liner performance analytics. It produces data-driven reports on shipping schedules, capacity, and market trends to assist industry stakeholders.

