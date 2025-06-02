  1. Home
2025 June 2   13:24

shipping

Valmet launches web-based automation system for marine industry

On June 2, 2025, Valmet Oyj announced the launch of the Valmet DNAe Integrated Automation System, a fully web-based marine control system designed to integrate seamlessly with all onboard equipment.

This system provides ship owners with a unified platform aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.  Valmet DNAe is the first web-based automation system to receive the ISASecure SSA Level 1 certification, reflecting its built-in cybersecurity measures.

John Weierud, Director of Marine Automation at Valmet, stated, "As the maritime industry evolves and ships become increasingly connected, our customers have a growing need to manage and analyze large volumes of data, taking cybersecurity into account. Therefore, in developing this system, we have focused on usability, performance, and cybersecurity, while ensuring efficient, safe, and reliable operations."  

The system offers a common user interface for controls, analytics, configuration, and maintenance, facilitating intuitive workflows and advanced analytics tools.

This enables crew members to manage the system from the engine control room to the bridge with reduced effort, transforming real-time and historical data into actionable insights.  

Engineered for demanding process control, Valmet DNAe emphasizes performance and availability. It features a scalable, redundant data platform that allows controlled access to all data.

The system's architecture includes role-based access control, authentication, audit trails, and encryption mechanisms to proactively prevent cyber threats.

Additionally, it ensures smooth OT/IT connectivity through secure communication interfaces with external systems, establishing a robust foundation for advancing digitalization in the marine industry.

Valmet DNAe offers step-by-step upgrade paths for cost-efficient system evolution. Sharing its web-based user interface, analytics tools, and common hardware with the previous generation of Valmet DNA, it ensures compatibility and ease of transition for existing customers.  

Valmet Oyj is a Finnish company specializing in the development and supply of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With over 225 years of industrial history, Valmet has established itself as a leading global developer in its field. The company employs more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and reported net sales of approximately EUR 5.4 billion in 2024.

