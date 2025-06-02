IHMA and UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen port capacity building

The International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), through its TrainForTrade Programme, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize their collaboration in advancing capacity building and knowledge sharing for port communities worldwide.

The MoU was presented on two occasions: on 22 May 2025 in Belfast, United Kingdom, during the inaugural IHMA Seminar "Beyond Convention: Innovation through Diversification," hosted by Belfast Harbour; and on 26 May 2025 in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the TrainForTrade Port Management Events, hosted by Dublin Port Company alongside its partners Port of Cork Company, Belfast Harbour, and Shannon Foynes Port Company.

Under the agreement, both organizations will work together to:

-Facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices in port management and operations.

-Support capacity building initiatives under the TrainForTrade Port Management Programme.

-Promote joint activities including workshops, seminars, and digital training simulations.

-Collaborate on the development of training packages and content to address emerging challenges in the maritime and port sectors.

Mark Assaf, Chief of the Human Resources Development Section/TrainForTrade at UNCTAD, stated: "Formalising this partnership with the IHMA, whose renowned expertise and global network of Harbour Masters is invaluable, is a great achievement. This collaboration comes at a critical time as ports increasingly request support to reinforce their essential role in global supply chain resilience and sustainable trade."

IHMA President Paul O’Regan added: "The IHMA is delighted to partner with UNCTAD’s TrainForTrade Programme. Our shared commitment to professional development and knowledge exchange will help foster safer, more efficient, and sustainable ports worldwide."

The collaboration will commence with joint participation in upcoming capacity building missions and workshops, as well as the integration of IHMA’s operational expertise into the regular updates of TrainForTrade’s digital training tools and Port Management courses.

The International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) represents a global membership of over 200 Harbour Masters and port professionals from more than 50 countries. IHMA provides a platform for sharing best practices, technical knowledge, and professional development opportunities, fostering international collaboration among maritime authorities and stakeholders.

The UNCTAD TrainForTrade Port Management Programme enhances efficient port management in developing countries. It creates networks that connect public, private, and international entities to boost trade and economic growth. The programme shares expertise among port operators and improves talent management and human resources. It operates in over 40 countries worldwide.