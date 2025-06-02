Fugro secures largest-ever geotechnical survey contract in Asia Pacific

  1. Home
2025 June 2   14:13

offshore

Fugro, a Netherlands-based geodata specialist, announced on 2 June 2025 that it has secured its largest geotechnical and geophysical survey project to date in the Asia Pacific region, according to the company's release.

The company has signed a letter of award to conduct a site characterisation programme for a deepwater gas field development in Southeast Asia.  

While specific details regarding the client, project name, host nation, and scope of work have not been disclosed, Fugro stated that the complex project will utilise a combination of its onshore, nearshore, and offshore geophysical and geotechnical survey services.  

Geodata acquisition is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025, with fieldwork expected to last approximately one year. Detailed testing and consulting deliverables are projected to continue into 2027.  

Fugro noted, "Supporting site planning and engineering design, the resulting ground model will be made available to project owners in near real-time, to facilitate faster decision-making by project engineers and improved collaboration with stakeholders including regulatory agencies."  

The company indicated that this project was largely included in its 12-month backlog, as reported in its latest published results in March.  

In early 2024, Fugro was awarded a contract to conduct geophysical and geotechnical surveys for the front-end engineering and design of offshore production facilities for Inpex’s Abadi gas project in Indonesia. 

Fugro N.V. is a Dutch multinational company headquartered in Leidschendam, Netherlands. Founded in 1962, Fugro specialises in collecting and analysing comprehensive geodata for the energy, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors. The company's services include marine site characterisation, land site characterisation, and asset integrity solutions.

INPEX Corporation is a Japanese oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company, involved in various projects worldwide, including the Abadi LNG project in Indonesia.

