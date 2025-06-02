  1. Home
2025 June 2   14:40

alternative fuels

Berg Propulsion equips MPCC’s methanol-fueled feeder vessels for low-carbon operations

The NCL Nordland, the second of two 1,300 TEU dual-fuel container ships designed to utilize bio-methanol for low-carbon shipping, has entered service following the launch of its sister vessel, NCL Vestland, according to the company's release.

Both vessels are owned by MPC Container Ships (MPCC) and are under a 15-year charter to North Sea Container Line (NCL), operating on routes between Norway and Rotterdam.

According to MPCC CEO Constantin Baack, “Nordland and Vestland establish MPCC as an early mover in competitive green fuel strategies to deliver long-term shareholder value for shipping’s low carbon future.”  

The vessels feature space-optimized, high-performance propulsion systems supplied by Berg Propulsion, achieving a 63% reduction in energy use per TEU per nautical mile compared to earlier models.

NCL has partnered with Equinor to supply bio-methanol, starting with a 5% blend and plans to increase this ratio as the fuel supply chain evolves.  

Each ship is equipped with an integrated Berg energy management system and a tailored propulsion package, including the MPP 1410 Controllable Pitch Propeller and MTT bow and stern thrusters.

Christian Rychly, COO of MPCC, stated, “Berg Propulsion and partners managed to develop, build and integrate complex systems and applied high-end technological philosophies into fully functional machinery on board both vessels despite challenges that can occur during newbuilding projects.”  

Mattias Hansson, Senior Global Sales Manager at Berg Propulsion, noted, “We worked as a co-designer for the integrated main propulsion solution, configuring the compact ER layout to enable optimized aft ship design and performance.”  

The propulsion system also includes optimized propeller designs and power and control electronics to ensure operational flexibility.

Mattias Dombrowe, Business Manager, Electric System Integration at Berg, commented, “The hybridized setup optimizes energy use from gensets, the shaft alternator, and 250 kWh battery for load balancing during thruster or other peak loads, also accommodating the shore connector for zero emissions when the vessels are in port.”  

Bente Hetland, Managing Director of NCL, added, “Nordland joins a service which is already proving itself on efficiency. This is an extraordinary example of stakeholders collaborating to overcome decarbonization challenges cost-effectively so that green freight is the customer’s preferred choice.” 

Berg Propulsion is a Swedish company specializing in propulsion technologies, electrical integration, and energy efficiency optimization solutions for commercial and naval vessels. Its product portfolio includes controllable-pitch and fixed-pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters, and vessel control and maneuvering systems. The company operates production facilities in Sweden and maintains direct sales and service offices in China, Singapore, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates, supported by a global dealer and service network.  

MPC Container Ships ASA is a Norwegian container tonnage provider specializing in small and mid-sized container vessels.

