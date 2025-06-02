Axess Group awarded EoC contract by Aibel for Equinor’s Snøhvit future project

  1. Home
2025 June 2   15:24

offshore

Axess Group has been awarded an Enterprise of Competence (EoC) contract by Aibel for Equinor’s Snøhvit Future project, according to the company's release.

The project is managed by Axess’ team in Singapore.

Following the completion of a comprehensive load test report and methodology development, on-site execution for inspection, testing, and certification of over 250 lifting equipment on the compressor module has commenced at Aibel’s yard in Thailand.  

Axess has been a certified EoC since 2002, and the project is being executed in accordance with NORSOK R-002 and NORSOK R-003 standards.  

“We have been working on projects with Aibel since 2018 and are thrilled to continue our partnership on another project. We are proud to contribute to the Snøhvit Future project, as it aligns with our commitment to sustainability, including the reduction of environmental impact,” said Rajib Bhowmik, Regional Director – Asia at Axess Group.  

The Snøhvit Future project aims to strengthen Norway’s position as a reliable and long-term supplier of gas produced with very low greenhouse gas emissions.

The project is expected to secure jobs in Hammerfest and energy supply to Europe towards 2050.  

Axess Group is a global provider of engineering and asset integrity services, specializing in lifting equipment certification, inspection, and testing. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Molde, Norway, the company operates in over 20 countries, delivering solutions that ensure safety and compliance in the oil and gas, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. 

Aibel is a Norwegian energy service company that provides engineering, construction, and maintenance services to the oil, gas, and renewable energy industries. With a history dating back to 1906, Aibel has a strong presence in Norway and internationally, offering expertise in project management and execution of large-scale projects, including offshore platforms and onshore facilities. 

Equinor ASA is a Norwegian multinational energy company headquartered in Stavanger, Norway. Equinor is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, as well as renewable energy projects. The company operates in more than 30 countries.

