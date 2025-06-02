Strategic Marine supplies two new StratCat 27 CTVs to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for European offshore wind operations

Strategic Marine has completed the delivery of two StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), enhancing LDA's offshore wind support fleet, according to the company's release.

The vessels, sister ships to Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent, are intended for deployment in the offshore wind sector across France and Europe.

Constructed at Strategic Marine’s Singapore shipyard, the 27-meter aluminium catamarans are based on the StratCat 27 design, accommodating up to 24 technicians.

The vessels are designed to meet the operational requirements of offshore renewable projects in regions including France, the UK, Poland, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables Managing Director at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, stated: “In line with our commitment to deliver operational excellence, we are confident that these two StratCat 27 will reliably support the growing offshore wind market in France and Europe.”

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, commented: “We are delighted to deliver these two state-of-the-art CTVs to our valued customer Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. These vessels are the second pair of CTVs which we have delivered in the past 2 years. The deliveries mark another important milestone in our shared commitment to advancing offshore wind operations through innovation, quality, and performance. The StratCat 27 continues to prove its value across Europe and Asia, and we look forward to seeing these vessels in action.”

The delivery underscores both companies' roles in supporting the growth of offshore wind infrastructure in the region.

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs is a French family-owned maritime company with over 170 years of experience. The group specializes in providing custom industrial maritime solutions, including ship design, ship management, and maritime operations. LDA operates in sectors such as transport, logistics, submarine cables, and renewable energy. The company has a global presence, employing over 1,800 staff and operating a fleet of 30 vessels.

Strategic Marine is a global shipbuilder headquartered in Singapore, focusing on the construction of specialty aluminium craft. The company operates in key market segments, including oil and gas, renewable energy, ferries and transportation, defence and paramilitary, and port/pilot services. Strategic Marine has built and delivered over 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for clients in more than 30 countries.