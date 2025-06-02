Wallenius Wilhelmsen extends $100m contract with automotive OEM for three years

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a three-year contract renewal with a long-standing automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), according to the company's release.

The agreement, valued at approximately $100 million, extends the partnership and is expected to generate stable revenue through 2028.

Under the renewed contract, Wallenius Wilhelmsen will continue to provide a comprehensive suite of factory vehicle processing services, including end-of-line services, accessory installations, rail loading, and yard management operations.

The company operates a fleet of approximately 125 vessels across 15 trade routes to six continents, supported by a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers, and seven marine terminals.

“This solidifies our partnership that has been built over several years of collaboration. We look forward to further fostering the customer relationship,” said Pia Synnerman, chief customer officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The contract renewal follows a series of significant deals for Wallenius Wilhelmsen in 2025, including a $140 million three-year shipping contract with a construction and mining equipment manufacturer and a $380 million five-year deal with a European automaker, both announced in March and May 2025, respectively.

The company reported signing deals worth over $2.5 billion this year, reflecting strong demand for its logistics services despite market uncertainties.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s financial performance remains robust, with a first-quarter 2025 EBITDA of $462 million, as reported on May 8, 2025.

The company anticipates a stronger second quarter and expects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to align with 2024 levels.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics. The company manages the global distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment, and breakbulk cargo. Operating approximately 125 vessels across 15 trade routes to six continents, it also maintains a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers, and seven marine terminals. With around 9,500 employees across 28 countries, Wallenius Wilhelmsen reported a quarterly revenue of €1.34 billion and a net profit of €265 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.