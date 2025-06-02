  1. Home
2025 June 2   17:12

offshore

Aker Solutions secures contract for BalWin2 offshore wind project in Germany

Aker Solutions announced the signing of a significant contract with Dragados Offshore to supply the steel substructure for the 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station associated with the BalWin2 offshore wind grid connection system in Germany.

This project is being developed by Amprion Offshore GmbH.  This contract follows the initial agreement disclosed on February 10, 2025, wherein Dragados Offshore had secured an option for a second HVDC converter station under the BalWin development. With this award, Dragados has exercised that option.  

Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions’ New Build segment, stated, “We are proud that Dragados Offshore has selected Aker Solutions as the contractor for the second BalWin steel substructure. This will enable us to leverage our standardization and industrialization efforts to increase productivity and drive down costs.”  

The fabrication of the HVDC substructures will be carried out at Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway. At its peak, the project is expected to employ over 450 individuals.

Aker Solutions' scope encompasses procurement, fabrication engineering, and construction of the offshore HVDC converter platform substructure.

Preparatory activities are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026, with construction beginning in the first quarter of 2027, and delivery anticipated in 2029.  

Aker Solutions will record this contract as order intake in the second quarter of 2025 within its Renewables and Field Development segment.

Aker Solutions ASA is a Norwegian engineering company that provides integrated solutions, products, and services to the global energy industry. The company focuses on enabling low-carbon oil and gas production and developing renewable energy solutions.

Dragados Offshore S.A., a subsidiary of the ACS Group, specializes in the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of offshore platforms and related structures for the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.

Amprion Offshore GmbH is a subsidiary of Amprion GmbH, one of the four transmission system operators in Germany. The company is responsible for developing and operating offshore grid connection systems, facilitating the integration of renewable energy from offshore wind farms into the German electricity grid.

