APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

APM Terminals Barcelona and APM Terminals Valencia have integrated with the Portchain Connect Network, a global berth alignment platform utilized by over 150 terminals worldwide, according to the company's release.

This integration enables the terminals to share schedule data through secure digital handshakes, providing carrier customers with earlier and more reliable updates, as well as a consistent channel for berth coordination.

The adoption of Portchain Connect is expected to reduce manual communication, enhance berth plan accuracy, and improve berth utilization for the terminals.

For carrier customers, faster alignment supports Just-in-Time port calls, potentially reducing waiting time by approximately 2 hours per port call and enabling fuel savings of up to 10% on certain voyages, thereby lowering CO₂ emissions.

Julián Fernández, Managing Director of APM Terminals Spanish Gateways, stated, “Bringing APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia onto Portchain Connect gives our customers one trusted view of berth windows across both gateways. The result is smoother operations for our teams, higher berth efficiency and a more predictable, sustainable supply chain for shipping lines.”

Thor Thorup, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder at Portchain, commented, “Adding APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia to Portchain Connect strengthens our Network in two crucial Mediterranean hubs. Together, we’re improving berth efficiency and cutting emissions for the carriers that call these terminals.”

APM Terminals Barcelona is a key container terminal located in the Port of Barcelona, Spain. The terminal has been actively pursuing sustainability initiatives, including the commissioning of 17 Konecranes NSC 644 EHY hybrid straddle carriers, which use up to 32.5% less fuel than modern cranes, reducing annual CO₂ emissions by 50 tonnes.

APM Terminals Valencia operates within the Port of Valencia, one of the busiest ports in the Mediterranean. The terminal is investing in renewable energy projects, including the installation of 1,674 solar panels with a total capacity of approximately 1 MWp, expected to produce around 1.2 GWh annually and reduce CO₂ emissions by 432 tonnes each year.

Portchain is a technology company specializing in berth alignment and planning software for container terminals and carriers. Its flagship product, Portchain Connect, facilitates digital collaboration between terminals and shipping lines, enhancing the quality and speed of communication through secure data sharing.