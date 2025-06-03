LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

Lloyd's Register (LR), Cool Company Ltd. (CoolCo), and HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) have completed a re-liquefaction retrofit on the Kool Glacier, a 162,000 CBM LNG carrier owned by CoolCo, according to LR's release.

The retrofit, executed by HD HMS at Yiu Lian Dockyard (Shekou) in China, involved the installation of the ALaT TBF 1800 sub-cooling re-liquefaction system with a capacity of 2.1 tonnes per hour.

This system condenses boil-off gas (BOG) back into liquid form, reducing cargo losses and greenhouse gas emissions.

Commissioning and cold testing were completed ahead of schedule, with the vessel departing on 16 March 2025.

Gas trials were successfully conducted during a laden voyage from Papua New Guinea to Thailand in early May 2025.

LR provided technical oversight and classification support, including expedited notation for the re-liquefaction unit installation.

This marks the second successful re-liquefaction retrofit in CoolCo’s fleet, following similar work on the Kool Husky. CoolCo plans to upgrade a total of five vessels with sub-coolers.

Kidong Lee, CEO at HD Hyundai Marine Solution, added: “By successfully completing the retrofit not only for the first vessel but for the subsequent one, HD HMS has further reinforced its standing as a reliable technology partner in the maritime industry’s transition toward sustainability.”

Lloyd's Register (LR) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to ensure the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.

Cool Company Ltd. (CoolCo) is an owner, operator, and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Group, specializing in ship services, including retrofitting and maintenance.