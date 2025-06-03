  1. Home
2025 June 3   10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

The Port of Corpus Christi announced the completion of its Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP), a $625 million infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing navigational capabilities.  

The four-phase project, initiated in 2017, deepened the ship channel from 47 to 54 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) and widened it from 400 to 530 feet.

This expansion facilitates the accommodation of larger vessels and supports two-way maritime traffic.

Hart Energy  Funding for the CIP was a collaboration between the U.S. Congress and the Port of Corpus Christi, with significant contributions from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and private marine entities.  

Established in 1926, the Port of Corpus Christi is the third-largest port in the United States by total waterborne tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf Coast, it serves as a major gateway for international and domestic maritime commerce. The port boasts a 39-mile, 54-foot deep channel and is well-connected via three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal agency under the Department of Defense, responsible for public engineering, design, and construction management. The USACE Galveston District oversees civil works projects along the Texas coast, including navigation, flood risk management, and ecosystem restoration.

