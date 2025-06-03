ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Herbert Engineering Corporation published a study titled Pathways to a Low Carbon Future: Floating Nuclear Power Data Center.

The report investigates the feasibility of deploying floating data centers powered by small modular reactors (SMRs) to address the increasing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

The proposed design situates data centers on purpose-built barges, utilizing large river estuaries or coastal waters as heat sinks for both servers and onboard SMRs.

This approach aims to mitigate risks associated with land-based data centers and alleviate pressure on local power grids.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, stated, "The intersection of new nuclear technologies and rapidly growing AI capabilities represents a generational opportunity to power humanity’s future. As demand for data centers increases, moving them offshore and powering them with onboard nuclear energy could mitigate certain risks and reduce the strain on local grids."

The study provides insights into heat and energy management, weight distribution, structural considerations, and other design features pertinent to floating nuclear power data centers.

These findings are intended to inform future development of industry rules and standards.

This report builds upon previous research by ABS and Herbert Engineering on marine and offshore applications for nuclear energy, including studies on floating nuclear power plants and LNG carrier nuclear ship concept designs.

In 2024, ABS introduced the industry's first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants, titled ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas. The organization provides services related to the design, construction, and maintenance of marine and offshore structures, focusing on safety and environmental protection.

Herbert Engineering is a naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Alameda, California. The company specializes in ship design, structural analysis, and maritime consulting services.