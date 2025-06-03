  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

2025 June 3   11:07

alternative fuels

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Herbert Engineering Corporation published a study titled Pathways to a Low Carbon Future: Floating Nuclear Power Data Center.

The report investigates the feasibility of deploying floating data centers powered by small modular reactors (SMRs) to address the increasing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

The proposed design situates data centers on purpose-built barges, utilizing large river estuaries or coastal waters as heat sinks for both servers and onboard SMRs.

This approach aims to mitigate risks associated with land-based data centers and alleviate pressure on local power grids.  

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, stated, "The intersection of new nuclear technologies and rapidly growing AI capabilities represents a generational opportunity to power humanity’s future. As demand for data centers increases, moving them offshore and powering them with onboard nuclear energy could mitigate certain risks and reduce the strain on local grids."  

The study provides insights into heat and energy management, weight distribution, structural considerations, and other design features pertinent to floating nuclear power data centers.

These findings are intended to inform future development of industry rules and standards.  

This report builds upon previous research by ABS and Herbert Engineering on marine and offshore applications for nuclear energy, including studies on floating nuclear power plants and LNG carrier nuclear ship concept designs.  

In 2024, ABS introduced the industry's first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants, titled ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society headquartered in Houston, Texas. The organization provides services related to the design, construction, and maintenance of marine and offshore structures, focusing on safety and environmental protection.

Herbert Engineering is a naval architecture and marine engineering firm based in Alameda, California. The company specializes in ship design, structural analysis, and maritime consulting services.

Topics:

nuclear

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

17:12

Aker Solutions secures contract for BalWin2 offshore wind project in Germany

16:57

Wallenius Wilhelmsen extends $100m contract with automotive OEM for three years

16:39

Strategic Marine supplies two new StratCat 27 CTVs to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for European offshore wind operations

15:24

Axess Group awarded EoC contract by Aibel for Equinor’s Snøhvit future project

14:40

Berg Propulsion equips MPCC’s methanol-fueled feeder vessels for low-carbon operations

14:13

Fugro secures largest-ever geotechnical survey contract in Asia Pacific

13:45

IHMA and UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen port capacity building

13:24

Valmet launches web-based automation system for marine industry

12:39

Sea-Intelligence reports 1.7% monthly increase in global liner schedule reliability for April 2025

11:52

Brunvoll secures record contract for 45 thrusters with Samsung Heavy Industries

11:29

Swedish Government tightens oversight of foreign vessels to combat shadow fleet

10:56

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines delivers dual-fuel methanol carrier Kohzan Maru VII for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

10:24

Hong Kong Marine Department issues speed restrictions for vessels in restricted areas

09:41

RensenDriessen enters deep-sea market with two LNG tankers built in China

2025 June 1

15:46

Celebrity Cruises invests over $250M to modernize its Solstice series ships

14:13

Major cement terminal at Port of Liverpool to support UK construction growth

12:01

ADNOC Drilling partners with SLB in their Kuwait and Oman land drilling rigs business

11:09

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches a pilot scheme with electric hydrofoil vessel

10:16

Gulf Navigation Holding and Brooge Energy sign AED 3.2 billion acquisition agreement

2025 May 31

15:02

Freightliner boosts booking speed and accuracy with automation from Tideworks and decisions

14:12

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 receives non-FTA export authorization

11:56

NOV secures contract to supply innovative CO₂ transfer solution for Project Greensand

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news