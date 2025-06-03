Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd and Kongsberg Discovery AS have formalized a cooperation agreement to jointly develop next-generation MEMS-based gyroscopic technology, according to Kongsberg's release. The agreement was signed during the EXPO event in Osaka, Japan.

Executive Vice President Anders Rønningen of Kongsberg Discovery emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration: "In the current geopolitical climate, established companies must collaborate to develop technologies that ensure a secure future. Succeeding in this collaboration will result in the world's best gyro."

Gyroscopic sensors are critical for measuring rotational changes over time, enabling functionalities such as direction sensing, angle measurement, and vibration detection. These sensors are integral to various applications, including smartphones, gaming consoles, automotive navigation systems, industrial equipment, and devices requiring vibration detection, camera stabilization, and attitude control.

Rønningen noted the expanding scope of these technologies: "The diverse range of applications for this technology is expected to grow significantly in the future. This agreement will foster growth for both companies, as well as for Norway, Japan, and UK. We have established a strong presence in the maritime market and are now venturing into new markets."

The partnership aims to merge the engineering expertise of both companies to accelerate product development.

Kongsberg Discovery plans to integrate advancements into their high-performance systems, including Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) and Inertial Navigation Systems (INS). Silicon Sensing intends to apply the outcomes to enhance its precision Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), inertial measurement units (IMUs), gyros, and accelerometers.

The joint ambition is to achieve 'navigation-grade' performance from MEMS-based gyroscopes, referring to highly accurate and stable gyroscopes used in inertial navigation systems to precisely measure angular velocity and rotational motion. By combining their capabilities, the companies aim to expedite the development of such gyroscopes.

David Somerville, General Manager at Silicon Sensing (UK), concluded: "This endeavour will fast-track development activities in key areas for both companies, bringing critical performance gains for customers in fields as diverse as satellite control, subsea mapping, industrial robotics, aviation and maritime."

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes and inertial systems. Their products are utilized across various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, marine, and industrial applications.

Kongsberg Discovery AS is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen, established as a separate business area in 2023 following a spin-off from Kongsberg Maritime. The company focuses on advanced sensor and underwater robotics technologies, aiming to strengthen its position in ocean space exploration and monitoring.