2025 June 3   13:07

ports

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

In April 2025, APM Terminals Moín in Costa Rica initiated a comprehensive modernisation project aimed at enhancing port performance and customer experience, according to the company's release.

The project is strategically scheduled during the country's low import and export season to minimise trade disruptions.  

The initiative focuses on redeveloping the terminal's main access point to increase speed and control in land-side operations.

Key upgrades include:  

-Construction of new control booths  

-Installation of traffic management systems, sensors, and biometric validation tools  

-Implementation of secondary inspection lanes with advanced screening technology  

-Development of a new return lane to facilitate smooth reentry to National Route 257  

These enhancements will replace the existing system, which relies on a fixed verification station for container appointments and driver documentation.

By integrating automation and real-time validation tools, the terminal aims to improve throughput while maintaining safety for personnel and cargo.  

The access modernisation is part of a broader commitment by APM Terminals Moín to upgrade operational infrastructure and implement sustainable technologies.

Recent initiatives include:  

-Digitalisation of access and container data  

-Electrification of Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes  

-Deployment of Smart STS Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology  

-Upgrades to twistlock control systems  

-Implementation of non-intrusive scanning technology for customs authorities  

-Enhancement of LTE network coverage  Migration of network infrastructure and device upgrades  

-Construction of a pregate to ease traffic flow  Installation of truck alignment systems under cranes  

APM Terminals is a global port operating company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. As a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk, it manages container terminals and provides integrated cargo and inland services. Operating 74 port and terminal facilities in 38 countries, APM Terminals is committed to enhancing global trade through efficient and sustainable port operations.

APM Terminals Moín, located in Limón province, Costa Rica, was inaugurated in February 2019. Since its opening, the terminal has handled over 6 million containers, with a significant portion dedicated to exports such as bananas, pineapples, and coffee. The facility is designed to accommodate large container ships and incorporates advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable operations.

