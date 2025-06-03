Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

On 2 June 2025, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) participated in the inauguration of the EU-funded 'Coordinated Supply of Onshore Power in Baltic Seaports' project under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Transport programme, according to EU's release.

The newly inaugurated onshore power facility in Copenhagen, co-financed by the EU, is the largest of its kind in Europe. It is designed to supply electricity to cruise ships docking at Oceankaj and Langelinie terminals, as well as ferries at Søndre Frihavn.

The project also includes the construction of onshore power facilities in the Baltic ports of Aarhus, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden.

By enabling vessels to connect to the electricity grid while moored, the facilities aim to reduce emissions from ships that would otherwise rely on onboard engines powered by fossil fuels.

At the Port of Copenhagen, the initiative is expected to save nearly 18,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalents annually—17,000 tonnes from cruise ships at Oceankaj and Langelinie, and 1,000 tonnes at Søndre Frihavn.

Across the three Baltic ports, the total annual CO₂ equivalent savings are projected at nearly 29,000 tonnes.

The total cost of the project is €52 million, with the EU's CEF Transport programme contributing €11 million, representing 20% co-financing.

The breakdown of EU funding is as follows: Copenhagen (€6.6 million), Aarhus (€1.4 million), and Stockholm (€2.3 million). These ports are strategically located along the Scandinavian–Mediterranean core network corridor and are frequented by passenger vessels, with over 800 calls per year, and RoPax ferry connections, accounting for approximately 200 calls per week between mainland Europe and peripheral Scandinavia.

CINEA (European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency) is an agency of the European Commission responsible for managing programmes and projects in the fields of climate action, infrastructure, and the environment, including the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and Horizon Europe.

Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Transport Programme is an EU funding instrument aimed at developing high-performing, sustainable, and efficiently interconnected trans-European transport networks across the EU.

Port of Copenhagen is a major seaport in Denmark, serving as a central hub for maritime transport in the Baltic Sea region, including passenger and freight services.