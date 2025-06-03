Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

Hamad, Ruwais, and Doha ports registered notable growth in May 2025, with a 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput, according to Mwani Qatar's release.

The ports collectively handled 142,843 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month.

Additionally, there were significant increases in other cargo categories compared to May 2024: building materials rose by 106%, livestock by 38%, and vessel arrivals by 21%. In total, 294 vessels were received.

Breakdown of cargo handled in May 2025 includes:

-General and Bulk Cargo: 174,398 tonnes

-Roll-on/Roll-off (RORO) Units: 6,783

-Livestock: 80,396 heads

-Building Materials: 82,745 tonnes

In April 2025, the ports handled 235 vessels, marking a 22% increase compared to April 2024.

Container throughput surged by approximately 50%, while volumes of livestock and building materials grew by 30% and 141%, respectively.

Qatar Ports Management Company, known as Mwani Qatar, is responsible for managing the country's commercial ports, including Hamad Port, Ruwais Port, and Doha Port. The company oversees port operations, navigation, and marine services, playing a pivotal role in facilitating Qatar's maritime trade and logistics.