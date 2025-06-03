  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

2025 June 3   11:40

ports

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

Hamad, Ruwais, and Doha ports registered notable growth in May 2025, with a 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput, according to Mwani Qatar's release.

The ports collectively handled 142,843 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month.

Additionally, there were significant increases in other cargo categories compared to May 2024: building materials rose by 106%, livestock by 38%, and vessel arrivals by 21%. In total, 294 vessels were received.  

Breakdown of cargo handled in May 2025 includes: 

-General and Bulk Cargo: 174,398 tonnes  

-Roll-on/Roll-off (RORO) Units: 6,783  

-Livestock: 80,396 heads  

-Building Materials: 82,745 tonnes  

In April 2025, the ports handled 235 vessels, marking a 22% increase compared to April 2024.

Container throughput surged by approximately 50%, while volumes of livestock and building materials grew by 30% and 141%, respectively.

Qatar Ports Management Company, known as Mwani Qatar, is responsible for managing the country's commercial ports, including Hamad Port, Ruwais Port, and Doha Port. The company oversees port operations, navigation, and marine services, playing a pivotal role in facilitating Qatar's maritime trade and logistics. 

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

17:12

Aker Solutions secures contract for BalWin2 offshore wind project in Germany

16:57

Wallenius Wilhelmsen extends $100m contract with automotive OEM for three years

16:39

Strategic Marine supplies two new StratCat 27 CTVs to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for European offshore wind operations

15:24

Axess Group awarded EoC contract by Aibel for Equinor’s Snøhvit future project

14:40

Berg Propulsion equips MPCC’s methanol-fueled feeder vessels for low-carbon operations

14:13

Fugro secures largest-ever geotechnical survey contract in Asia Pacific

13:45

IHMA and UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen port capacity building

13:24

Valmet launches web-based automation system for marine industry

12:39

Sea-Intelligence reports 1.7% monthly increase in global liner schedule reliability for April 2025

11:52

Brunvoll secures record contract for 45 thrusters with Samsung Heavy Industries

11:29

Swedish Government tightens oversight of foreign vessels to combat shadow fleet

10:56

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines delivers dual-fuel methanol carrier Kohzan Maru VII for Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

10:24

Hong Kong Marine Department issues speed restrictions for vessels in restricted areas

09:41

RensenDriessen enters deep-sea market with two LNG tankers built in China

2025 June 1

15:46

Celebrity Cruises invests over $250M to modernize its Solstice series ships

14:13

Major cement terminal at Port of Liverpool to support UK construction growth

12:01

ADNOC Drilling partners with SLB in their Kuwait and Oman land drilling rigs business

11:09

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches a pilot scheme with electric hydrofoil vessel

10:16

Gulf Navigation Holding and Brooge Energy sign AED 3.2 billion acquisition agreement

2025 May 31

15:02

Freightliner boosts booking speed and accuracy with automation from Tideworks and decisions

14:12

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 receives non-FTA export authorization

11:56

NOV secures contract to supply innovative CO₂ transfer solution for Project Greensand

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news