Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

The Department of Port and Customs Ajman (DPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hutchison Ports to expand and develop Ajman Port’s infrastructure.

The agreement, valued at AED 1 billion, aims to enhance the port's operational efficiency and capacity.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Under the agreement, the two parties will formulate a development plan adhering to global best practices to improve cargo handling and attract new shipping lines.

The partnership also includes launching artificial intelligence-powered programs for port operations, supported by a 15-year roadmap focused on managing, operating, and developing the port.

Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of the project, stating: “The Emirate of Ajman enjoys a developed and attractive investment environment, supported by a continuously evolving business ecosystem and the opening of new horizons for local and foreign investment.”

Department of Port and Customs Ajman (DPC) is a government authority responsible for managing port operations, customs services, and related logistics activities within the Emirate of Ajman.

Hutchison Ports is one of the world’s leading port operators, managing a global network of ports and terminals across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.