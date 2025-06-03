  1. Home
2025 June 3   14:45

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

Hanwha Ocean announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lloyd's Register (LR) to collaborate on design certification and quality assurance for the export of naval vessels.  The signing ceremony took place on May 30, 2025, during the MADEX 2025 exhibition in Busan, according to the company's release.

This strategic partnership aims to ensure that Hanwha Ocean's naval vessel designs meet international certification standards required by navies of potential export countries.

The collaboration will focus on design review and certification, establishment of quality management processes for interpreting technical regulations, and joint technical marketing targeted at governments and navies of export countries.  

Hanwha Ocean anticipates that working with Lloyd's Register, which incorporates technical requirements equivalent to NATO's naval construction standards in its Naval Ship Rules, will enhance the reliability of its vessel designs and constructions.

The company plans to apply Lloyd's Register's naval construction standards from the design phase to obtain the necessary design certification (Approval in Principle) required by overseas customers, thereby systematically securing safety and compliance throughout the construction phase.  

Vice President Jeong Seung-kyun stated, "By accommodating various requirements from each country and having the register formally certify them, we have created an opportunity to enhance our competitiveness... As a leader in K-defense, we will do our utmost to deliver good news on orders through exemplary cooperation with the world-renowned register, Lloyd's." 

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of commercial ships, naval vessels, and offshore platforms.

Lloyd's Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry.

Hanwha

Navy

LR

All news