2025 June 3   14:58

shipping

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

American Offshore Services (AOS) has expanded its fleet with the delivery of the M/V Gamekeeper, the fourth vessel in its G-Class series, according to the company's release.

The 30-meter, U.S.-built catamaran is now operational and ready to support offshore wind projects along the United States' East Coast.  

The M/V Gamekeeper is powered by four engines and is among the largest and most capable crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the country, according to AOS.

It features a patented high-grip fender system developed by its parent company, Northern Offshore Services, designed to ensure safer and more stable transfers in rough conditions.  

With a capacity for 24 passengers and a focus on comfort and safety, the vessel aims to set a new standard for CTV operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector.  

American Offshore Services LLC is a U.S.-based owner and operator of Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs), specializing in the transportation of personnel and equipment to offshore wind farms and installations.

Northern Offshore Services is a European provider of Crew Transfer Vessels, operating and managing over 60 vessels, including CTVs and multipurpose supply vessels.

Orion Infrastructure Capital is a U.S.-based investment firm with approximately $4.5 billion in assets under management.

