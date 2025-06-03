  1. Home
2025 June 3   15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

VARD has delivered two vessels, the Grampian Kestrel for North Star and the Purus Chinook for Purus, both receiving cyber class notation in compliance with new mandatory cybersecurity regulations, according to the company's release.

"The delivery of the two vessels represents an historical milestone for the maritime industry and for VARD and our owner FINCANTIERI, enhancing the group’s leading position for the technological transition in maritime operations," stated Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO at VARD.  

The integration of Vard Electro’s SeaQ systems played a significant role in meeting the cybersecurity requirements.  

VARD is a global shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of specialized vessels. VARD is a subsidiary of Fincantieri.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group and one of the world's largest shipbuilders.

North Star is a UK-based maritime services provider, North Star operates a fleet of emergency response and rescue vessels, supporting offshore oil and gas operations, and is expanding into offshore wind support vessels.

Purus is a maritime services company focusing on the offshore wind industry.

