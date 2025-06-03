Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing industrial collaboration to support the defence needs of Norway, Germany, and allied nations, according to Kongsberg's release.

The agreement focuses on reinforcing the trust between the two companies and promoting future technological cooperation.

In 2024, the Norwegian Ministry of Defence selected Germany as one of four countries for discussions regarding a potential strategic partnership to deliver new frigates, replacing the Royal Norwegian Navy’s current Fridtjof Nansen-class.

“KONGSBERG and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems already have a substantial cooperation related to submarines. This new agreement enables us to build on the successful partnerships between the two companies and between our two nations’ industries. It further strengthens our ability to offer advanced maritime capability to the Norwegian and German defence forces,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The companies aim to provide a foundation for job creation, technology transfer, and investment benefiting both national and international markets through industrial cooperation and a partnership approach.

“We have worked together with KONGSBERG for many years, which reflects the strong relationship between Germany and Norway, built over years of cooperation as close allies and friends,” said Oliver Burkhard, CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. “This agreement brings together a number of areas in which our companies are already collaborating and further enhances our ability to deliver advanced defence capabilities for current and future Norwegian and German armed forces.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will explore long-term cooperation in existing and future joint programs across all military domains. Potential areas include the Vanguard vessel system, strategic partnership for through-life support for new frigates, strike missiles, maritime surveillance and targeting, and ship system deliveries to both nations’ frigates and additional naval ships.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is a division of Kongsberg Gruppen, a Norwegian technology corporation established in 1814. Specializing in defence and aerospace systems, KONGSBERG offers products including missiles, command and control systems, and space technology.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH is a German shipbuilding company based in Kiel, Schleswig-Holstein. Founded in 2005, it is a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp AG and specializes in the design and construction of submarines and naval surface vessels.