HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

2025 June 3   15:28

At the 10th Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum in Ningbo, HAROPA PORT and the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at accelerating the ecological transition of maritime transport, according to HAROPA's release.

Through this partnership, HAROPA PORT seeks to collaborate with global leaders to drive innovation and sustainability in the port sector.

The agreement outlines four primary areas of cooperation:  

-Decarbonization of port activities within the framework of creating a green corridor.  

-Exchange of smart port technologies to enhance operational efficiency.  

-Sharing best practices and know-how to improve and optimize massified maritime traffic.  

-Enhancement of hinterland connections through multimodal transport solutions.  

This collaboration aligns with HAROPA PORT's ongoing environmental strategy, which includes the development of a green logistics corridor along the Seine axis, implementation of shore power infrastructure, participation in the "New Fuels Valley" initiative (encompassing hydrogen, e-SAF, CCS, and lithium refining projects), and the promotion of inland navigation to supply the Paris metropolitan area.  

China, accounting for €95 billion in commercial trade, stands as France's fifth-largest trading partner and is HAROPA PORT’s primary partner.

In March 2025, HAROPA PORT hosted an official delegation from Ningbo to Rouen and Le Havre, signaling promising opportunities for cooperation and commercial exchanges.

HAROPA PORT is a major French port complex formed by the ports of Le Havre, Rouen, and Paris. It serves as a critical logistics hub, facilitating maritime and inland transport.

Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, located in Zhejiang Province, China, is the world's busiest port in terms of cargo throughput. In 2024, it handled 1.37 billion metric tons of cargo, marking a 4% increase from the previous year, and processed 39.3 million TEUs, an 11% rise.

