  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

2025 June 3   15:35

shipping

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

The CMA CGM Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with consortium partners CargoX, eTEU, ICE, and SGTraDex, according to the company's release.

The agreement aims to facilitate seamless interoperability of electronic bills of lading (eBL) across different platform providers using the TradeTrust framework.  

The initiative involves forming a joint working group comprising representatives from CMA CGM, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore, and the consortium partners.

The group will oversee various workstreams and trials, including:  Assessing technical, legal, and business feasibility for TradeTrust-enabled interoperability between eBL platforms.  

Developing and conducting pilot trials in compliance with the UNCITRAL Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR).  

Bo Wegener, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, stated: “CMA CGM is pleased to support this initiative reflecting our commitment to advance sustainable and secure digital trade. We look forward to contributing our expertise and the close collaboration with our partners to ensure the success of the trials.”  

Johnson Poh, Assistant Chief Executive of IMDA, commented: “We are encouraged that CMA CGM and other leading players in this space have chosen to explore TradeTrust as their framework for seamless interoperability of electronic bills of lading at scale. We are committed to support this initiative through sharing our expertise and driving collaboration with the consortium.”  

CMA CGM is a French container transportation and shipping company founded in 1978. As a global player in maritime, land, air, and logistics solutions, the group operates a fleet of over 500 vessels, serving more than 420 ports worldwide.

CargoX is a blockchain-based document transfer platform that offers secure and efficient digital solutions for the logistics industry.

eTEU is a technology company focused on digitizing trade documentation processes.

ICE (International Chamber of Exchange) is an organization that facilitates international trade by promoting standardized practices and digital solutions.

SGTraDex (Singapore Trade Data Exchange) is a digital infrastructure that enables the secure exchange of trade data between supply chain ecosystem partners.

Topics:

digitalisation

CMA CGM

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news