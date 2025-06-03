  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

2025 June 3   15:39

shipping

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

On the occasion of the opening of Nor-Shipping 2025, Höegh Autoliners announced its membership in the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), according to the company's release.

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, M.V.O., MBA, CEO of SMI, stated: “Höegh’s leadership in sustainable shipping, from advanced biofuels to ammonia-ready vessels, underscores the critical role of maritime innovation in decarbonizing global supply chains and achieving our shared vision for a thriving, sustainable planet.”  

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “This is yet another step in the right direction for Höegh Autoliners on our path to zero. Cutting emissions and reaching zero is a quest requiring collaboration and ambitious partnerships, and joining like-minded world leaders and world-leading companies on sustainability is a proud moment for our company and a testament to our relentless pursuit of a greener and better tomorrow.”  

Höegh Autoliners plans to collaborate with SMI in advancing sustainable practices within the maritime industry.  

Höegh Autoliners is a global provider of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) transportation services, Höegh Autoliners operates approximately 40 vessels, delivering cars, high and heavy machinery, and breakbulk cargo worldwide. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company employs around 375 people across 16 offices and about 1,450 seafarers. 

Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by King Charles III in 2020, the SMI is a network of global CEOs and organizations committed to accelerating sustainable economic growth.

Topics:

Hoegh Autoliners

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news