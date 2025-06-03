Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

On the occasion of the opening of Nor-Shipping 2025, Höegh Autoliners announced its membership in the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), according to the company's release.

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, M.V.O., MBA, CEO of SMI, stated: “Höegh’s leadership in sustainable shipping, from advanced biofuels to ammonia-ready vessels, underscores the critical role of maritime innovation in decarbonizing global supply chains and achieving our shared vision for a thriving, sustainable planet.”

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, commented: “This is yet another step in the right direction for Höegh Autoliners on our path to zero. Cutting emissions and reaching zero is a quest requiring collaboration and ambitious partnerships, and joining like-minded world leaders and world-leading companies on sustainability is a proud moment for our company and a testament to our relentless pursuit of a greener and better tomorrow.”

Höegh Autoliners plans to collaborate with SMI in advancing sustainable practices within the maritime industry.

Höegh Autoliners is a global provider of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) transportation services, Höegh Autoliners operates approximately 40 vessels, delivering cars, high and heavy machinery, and breakbulk cargo worldwide. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company employs around 375 people across 16 offices and about 1,450 seafarers.

Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by King Charles III in 2020, the SMI is a network of global CEOs and organizations committed to accelerating sustainable economic growth.