Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

Amplus Energy has completed the acquisition of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel Petrojarl I from Altera Infrastructure. The vessel, which recently concluded operations offshore Brazil, will undergo reactivation and readiness work at Astican Shipyard in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, according to the company's release.

The Petrojarl I, recognized as one of the most frequently redeployed FPSOs in the industry, is scheduled for a multi-million-dollar refurbishment at the Spanish facility.

The shipyard's strategic location off the northwest coast of Africa positions it well for the vessel's next deployment.

Amplus Managing Director Steve Gardyne stated, “The addition of Petrojarl is a transformational step for Amplus. It takes us beyond our established position as a provider of field development floating solutions into direct asset ownership—a move that significantly enhances our strategic capabilities and strengthens our ability to meet growing client demand.”

As part of the acquisition, Amplus has engaged V.Ships Offshore to support the safe and efficient reactivation of the vessel. The lay-up team from V.Ships is now assisting with operations during this phase.

Amplus is currently in discussions with several field owners and operators regarding the Petrojarl I’s next deployment. The FPSO is suitable for early production system applications, extended well tests, and standalone marginal field developments.

Mr. Gardyne added, “We have strategic plans to expand our owned fleet, with the ambition to become the redeployment vessel contractor of choice. There’s a clear market opportunity for a trusted, entrepreneurial FPSO contractor operating at the flexible, niche end of the spectrum—offering fit-for-purpose units at highly competitive rates, backed by a leadership team with deep operator experience and supported by a scalable and aligned network of subcontractors.”

Amplus Energy Services Ltd, established in 2008 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, specializes in providing flexible field development solutions in the oil and gas sector.

Astican Shipyard, located in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, is a privately owned ship repair yard offering services such as maintenance, conversion, and reactivation of various vessel types, including offshore units.

V.Ships Offshor provides marine operations and asset management services to the offshore energy market. The company offers vessel management, crewing, and technical services, supporting clients in ensuring safe and efficient operations.