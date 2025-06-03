  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

2025 June 3   15:55

shipbuilding

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

Amplus Energy has completed the acquisition of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel Petrojarl I from Altera Infrastructure. The vessel, which recently concluded operations offshore Brazil, will undergo reactivation and readiness work at Astican Shipyard in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, according to the company's release.

The Petrojarl I, recognized as one of the most frequently redeployed FPSOs in the industry, is scheduled for a multi-million-dollar refurbishment at the Spanish facility.

The shipyard's strategic location off the northwest coast of Africa positions it well for the vessel's next deployment.  

Amplus Managing Director Steve Gardyne stated, “The addition of Petrojarl is a transformational step for Amplus. It takes us beyond our established position as a provider of field development floating solutions into direct asset ownership—a move that significantly enhances our strategic capabilities and strengthens our ability to meet growing client demand.”  

As part of the acquisition, Amplus has engaged V.Ships Offshore to support the safe and efficient reactivation of the vessel. The lay-up team from V.Ships is now assisting with operations during this phase.  

Amplus is currently in discussions with several field owners and operators regarding the Petrojarl I’s next deployment. The FPSO is suitable for early production system applications, extended well tests, and standalone marginal field developments.  

Mr. Gardyne added, “We have strategic plans to expand our owned fleet, with the ambition to become the redeployment vessel contractor of choice. There’s a clear market opportunity for a trusted, entrepreneurial FPSO contractor operating at the flexible, niche end of the spectrum—offering fit-for-purpose units at highly competitive rates, backed by a leadership team with deep operator experience and supported by a scalable and aligned network of subcontractors.”  

Amplus Energy Services Ltd, established in 2008 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, specializes in providing flexible field development solutions in the oil and gas sector.

Astican Shipyard, located in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, is a privately owned ship repair yard offering services such as maintenance, conversion, and reactivation of various vessel types, including offshore units.

V.Ships Offshor provides marine operations and asset management services to the offshore energy market. The company offers vessel management, crewing, and technical services, supporting clients in ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Topics:

FPSO

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news