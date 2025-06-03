  1. Home
2025 June 3   16:03

shipbuilding

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

At Nor-Shipping 2025, Lloyd’s Register (LR) announced the issuance of the world’s first Recognised Enhanced Antifouling Type Approval to Jotun’s SeaQuantum Skate antifouling coating, alongside type approval certification for the HullSkater hull cleaning equipment.  

This certification marks the first instance of a classification society approving a fully integrated hull cleaning and coating solution.

The Recognised Enhanced Type Approval, the highest level under LR’s Antifouling Coatings programme, is based on extensive in-service performance data from at least three vessels, including inspection reports before and after cleaning, time-to-refoul measurements, coating condition assessments, and third-party water quality testing during the cleaning process.

Recognised approvals are valid for five years and can be renewed with continued performance evidence.  

The HullSkater, a remotely operated robotic cleaner, is designed to remove early-stage biofouling without damaging antifouling coatings.

It is always paired with the SeaQuantum Skate coating, forming a fully compatible cleaning and coating regime.  

Type approval of the HullSkater cleaning equipment is based on cleaning performance, electrical and mechanical equipment suitability, and data from water sample analysis in the vicinity of operation compared to background samples.  

The LR approval provides verified operational guidance to ship operators, specifying appropriate cleaning heads, optimal pressures, recommended cleaning cycles, and maximum allowable fouling levels before intervention becomes necessary.

The certification also identifies unsuitable cleaning methods to protect coating integrity and performance.  

Heather Hughes, Principal Specialist at Lloyd’s Register, stated: "Ship operators are approaching LR seeking authoritative guidance on which coatings can be effectively used as part of their comprehensive hull management planning. We provide independent verification of antifouling coating performance both before and after cleaning, ensuring operators can make informed decisions with confidence."  

Morten Fon, CEO of Jotun, commented: "This approval validates the long-term performance of the HullSkater and SeaQuantum Skate. We’re proud to set the standard for integrated solutions that protect both vessels and the oceans they operate in." 

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. Established in 1760, LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to ensure the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.

Jotun is a Norwegian multinational company founded in 1926, specializing in decorative paints and performance coatings. With a presence in over 100 countries, Jotun offers a range of products for the marine, protective, and powder coatings markets.

