Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

Samskip announced the commencement of a new shortsea container service connecting the Port of Blyth in northeast England with Rotterdam. This initiative aims to enhance multimodal logistics options between the UK and key European trade hubs, according to the company's release.

The service offers direct weekly sailings between Blyth and Rotterdam, facilitating fast transshipment to European markets via Samskip’s hub network. It also provides seamless road and rail connections for inland distribution, high-frequency departures, and reliable transit schedules.

Additionally, it presents a more sustainable alternative to traditional trucking routes.

Scott Montgomery, Samskip Manager Sales & Operations, stated: “Expanding to Blyth supports our mission to be closer to our customers and provide agile, multimodal solutions tailored to their evolving needs. This new service opens up exciting opportunities for regional shippers seeking dependable and environmentally conscious logistics.”

The Port of Blyth was selected for its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and growing importance as a regional logistics hub.

Samskip is a logistics company headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, offering pan-European multimodal transport services via shortsea, road, rail, and inland waterways. The company operates high-frequency services connecting destinations across Europe, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands, providing both door-to-door and quay-to-quay solutions.

The Port of Blyth is operated by the Blyth Harbour Commission, an independent statutory trust established in 1882. It is one of the largest trust ports in the UK, handling cargo across four terminals situated along the River Blyth.