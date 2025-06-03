  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

2025 June 3   16:43

shipbuilding

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

Damen has completed a maintenance programme for the Royal Navy of Oman’s Sail Training Vessel, Shabab Oman II, as reported on June 3, 2025.

The work included a refit of technical spares, renewal of standing rigging, replacement of three generators, and overhaul of critical systems such as propulsion, bilge, firefighting equipment, cooling water, and power generation systems.

The project was executed by a team from Damen’s UAE-based service hub in Oman, leveraging prior experience with the vessel, including provision of initial spare parts, warranty support, woodwork maintenance, rigging maintenance, and replacement of a chilled water unit.  

The Ministry of Defence of Oman selected Damen for the project based on their established relationship with the Royal Navy of Oman.

Luca Lietaert, Service Hub Manager of Damen Services Middle East, stated, “We were delighted to welcome the Shabab Oman II back to Damen and very grateful to the Ministry of Defence of Oman for their continued trust.”  

Delivered to the Royal Navy of Oman in 2014, Shabab Oman II was constructed at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania and outfitted in Vlissingen, Netherlands.

The vessel serves as a training platform for the Ministry of Defence and educational purposes for university students worldwide.

Following the maintenance, Shabab Oman II embarked on a tour visiting 14 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, participating in a race and Sail Amsterdam from August 20 to 24, 2025.

The vessel is scheduled to return to Oman by the end of October 2025. 

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding and repair company headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Founded in 1927, it operates over 50 shipyards and service hubs globally, specializing in the construction and maintenance of various vessels, including naval ships, commercial ships, and sail training vessels.

The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) is the maritime branch of the Sultanate of Oman’s armed forces, responsible for protecting Oman’s coastline and maritime interests. Established in the 1970s, the RNO operates a fleet that includes patrol vessels, corvettes, and sail training ships.

Topics:

Damen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:47

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news