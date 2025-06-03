Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

Damen has completed a maintenance programme for the Royal Navy of Oman’s Sail Training Vessel, Shabab Oman II, as reported on June 3, 2025.

The work included a refit of technical spares, renewal of standing rigging, replacement of three generators, and overhaul of critical systems such as propulsion, bilge, firefighting equipment, cooling water, and power generation systems.

The project was executed by a team from Damen’s UAE-based service hub in Oman, leveraging prior experience with the vessel, including provision of initial spare parts, warranty support, woodwork maintenance, rigging maintenance, and replacement of a chilled water unit.

The Ministry of Defence of Oman selected Damen for the project based on their established relationship with the Royal Navy of Oman.

Luca Lietaert, Service Hub Manager of Damen Services Middle East, stated, “We were delighted to welcome the Shabab Oman II back to Damen and very grateful to the Ministry of Defence of Oman for their continued trust.”

Delivered to the Royal Navy of Oman in 2014, Shabab Oman II was constructed at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania and outfitted in Vlissingen, Netherlands.

The vessel serves as a training platform for the Ministry of Defence and educational purposes for university students worldwide.

Following the maintenance, Shabab Oman II embarked on a tour visiting 14 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, participating in a race and Sail Amsterdam from August 20 to 24, 2025.

The vessel is scheduled to return to Oman by the end of October 2025.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding and repair company headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Founded in 1927, it operates over 50 shipyards and service hubs globally, specializing in the construction and maintenance of various vessels, including naval ships, commercial ships, and sail training vessels.

The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) is the maritime branch of the Sultanate of Oman’s armed forces, responsible for protecting Oman’s coastline and maritime interests. Established in the 1970s, the RNO operates a fleet that includes patrol vessels, corvettes, and sail training ships.