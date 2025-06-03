  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

2025 June 3   16:47

shipbuilding

Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

Sanmar Shipyards has received an order from H. Schramm Towage for a twin Z-drive tractor tug designed for harbour ship-handling, escort, and towing operations, according to the company's release.

The contract was signed at the TugTechnology conference in Antwerp, Belgium, with senior executives from both companies present.  

This order marks the seventh tug Sanmar will deliver to Schramm and the third of the Deliçay Class, based on the TRAktor-Z 2500SX design by Robert Allan Ltd.  

The tug measures 25.3 metres in length, with a 12-metre beam and 6.2-metre draft. It features FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability and complies with IMO Tier III emissions standards.

Powered by CATERPILLAR 'E' series main engines and KONGSBERG thrusters, it achieves a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.  

Sanmar has previously delivered six tugs to Schramm: CORVIN (45-ton bollard pull, 2005), a second CORVIN (2007), MAX (2009), TORSTEN (flattop Navtug, 2012), SÖNKE (71-ton bollard pull, 2020), and BO (TRAktor-Z 2500SX, 2024).  

Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, stated: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Schramm once again, providing them with a modern, powerful, and environmentally responsible tug tailored to their operational requirements. We will collaborate closely throughout the entire process—from initial design to sea trials—to ensure the best results. Our Deliçay Class continues to evolve, and this latest vessel will be the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly in the series. TugTechnology is a key industry event, especially for showcasing innovation and forward-thinking solutions. Signing this contract during our two days in Antwerp made the experience even more meaningful.”  

Nico Andritter-Witt, Managing Director of H. Schramm Towage, said: “This new order represents another important milestone in our long-standing relationship with Sanmar, which has proven to be a reliable and forward-looking partner over the years. As we continue to modernize our fleet, investing in state-of-the-art tugboats is essential to meeting the high standards of our clients and the operational demands of our region. With the new Deliçay Class tug, we are further strengthening our capabilities in harbour and escort operations—ensuring the highest levels of safety and efficiency. We are proud to once again collaborate with Sanmar and look forward to adding another powerful asset to our fleet.” 

Sanmar Shipyards, based in Türkiye, is a tugboat builder with nearly five decades of experience, delivering vessels to operators across six continents.

H. Schramm Towage, established in 1926, is a family-owned German tugboat operator primarily active at the intersection of the Elbe River, North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Kiel Canal.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture firm specializing in the design of high-performance tugboats and workboats.

Caterpillar Inc. is a global manufacturer of industrial equipment, including marine diesel engines used in tugboats. Its 'E' series engines, such as the CAT 3516C, are designed for high performance and compliance with environmental regulations like IMO Tier III and EPA Tier III.

Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian company, is a leading provider of marine technology, specializing in propulsion systems such as azimuth thrusters used in tugboats.

Topics:

Sanmar

shipbuilding

tugboats

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

WinGD launches global service to expand engine lifecycle support

17:28

BAE Systems commissions $250 mln shiplift and land-level repair facility in Jacksonville

17:24

Kongsberg Maritime to equip four new offshore construction vessels for Sea1 Offshore

17:15

MOL's Wind Hunter Project selected by NEDO for hydrogen society development

17:11

ABB launches AMXE Marine Motor for enhanced maritime efficiency

17:05

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP form 50:50 joint venture for liquefied gas shipping

16:53

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions to supply regasification module for Höegh Evi’s LNG carrier conversion

16:43

Damen completes maintenance programme for Shabab Oman II

16:08

Samskip launches direct Blyth-Rotterdam shipping route

16:03

Lloyd’s Register grants first full antifouling certification to Jotun’s hull skating solutions

15:55

Amplus Energy selects Astican Shipyard for redeployment of FPSO Petrojarl I

15:39

Höegh Autoliners joins Sustainable Markets Initiative at Nor-Shipping 2025

15:35

CMA CGM and partners sign MoU to promote interoperability of electronic bills of lading

15:28

HAROPA PORT signs agreement with China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to enhance eco-friendly shipping practices

15:24

Kongsberg and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems sign cooperation agreement

15:04

VARD delivers two vessels with cyber class notation

14:58

American Offshore Services receives fourth G-class crew transfer vessel

14:45

Hanwha Ocean and Lloyd's Register sign MOU to enhance naval vessel design standards

14:08

Al Seer Marine and B International Shipping & Logistics establish ASBI Shipping FZCO, securing AED 660 mln LPG charter with BGN

13:20

Panama denies allegations about its involvement in applying sanctions on Iran

13:07

APM Terminals Moín commences access modernisation project to improve efficiency

12:30

Ajman Port to undergo AED 1 bln infrastructure expansion with Hutchison Ports

12:07

Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery partner to develop next-generation MEMS gyro technology

11:40

Qatar's ports report 16% year-on-year increase in container throughput for May 2025

11:07

ABS and Herbert Engineering release study on floating nuclear-powered data centers

10:30

Copenhagen Port unveils Europe's largest onshore power facility

10:07

Port of Corpus Christi completes $625 mln ship channel expansion

09:17

LR, CoolCo, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution complete LNG boil-off reliquefaction retrofit on Kool Glacier

2025 June 2

18:02

Flex LNG secures $175 mln lease financing for Flex Courageous vessel

17:24

APM Terminals Barcelona and Valencia join Portchain connect network

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news