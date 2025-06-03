Sanmar secures new tugboat contract from H. Schramm Towage at TugTechnology 2025

Sanmar Shipyards has received an order from H. Schramm Towage for a twin Z-drive tractor tug designed for harbour ship-handling, escort, and towing operations, according to the company's release.

The contract was signed at the TugTechnology conference in Antwerp, Belgium, with senior executives from both companies present.

This order marks the seventh tug Sanmar will deliver to Schramm and the third of the Deliçay Class, based on the TRAktor-Z 2500SX design by Robert Allan Ltd.

The tug measures 25.3 metres in length, with a 12-metre beam and 6.2-metre draft. It features FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability and complies with IMO Tier III emissions standards.

Powered by CATERPILLAR 'E' series main engines and KONGSBERG thrusters, it achieves a bollard pull of 80 tonnes.

Sanmar has previously delivered six tugs to Schramm: CORVIN (45-ton bollard pull, 2005), a second CORVIN (2007), MAX (2009), TORSTEN (flattop Navtug, 2012), SÖNKE (71-ton bollard pull, 2020), and BO (TRAktor-Z 2500SX, 2024).

Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, stated: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Schramm once again, providing them with a modern, powerful, and environmentally responsible tug tailored to their operational requirements. We will collaborate closely throughout the entire process—from initial design to sea trials—to ensure the best results. Our Deliçay Class continues to evolve, and this latest vessel will be the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly in the series. TugTechnology is a key industry event, especially for showcasing innovation and forward-thinking solutions. Signing this contract during our two days in Antwerp made the experience even more meaningful.”

Nico Andritter-Witt, Managing Director of H. Schramm Towage, said: “This new order represents another important milestone in our long-standing relationship with Sanmar, which has proven to be a reliable and forward-looking partner over the years. As we continue to modernize our fleet, investing in state-of-the-art tugboats is essential to meeting the high standards of our clients and the operational demands of our region. With the new Deliçay Class tug, we are further strengthening our capabilities in harbour and escort operations—ensuring the highest levels of safety and efficiency. We are proud to once again collaborate with Sanmar and look forward to adding another powerful asset to our fleet.”

Sanmar Shipyards, based in Türkiye, is a tugboat builder with nearly five decades of experience, delivering vessels to operators across six continents.

H. Schramm Towage, established in 1926, is a family-owned German tugboat operator primarily active at the intersection of the Elbe River, North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Kiel Canal.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture firm specializing in the design of high-performance tugboats and workboats.

Caterpillar Inc. is a global manufacturer of industrial equipment, including marine diesel engines used in tugboats. Its 'E' series engines, such as the CAT 3516C, are designed for high performance and compliance with environmental regulations like IMO Tier III and EPA Tier III.

Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian company, is a leading provider of marine technology, specializing in propulsion systems such as azimuth thrusters used in tugboats.